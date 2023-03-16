Taylor Swift Is Releasing Four New Songs Tonight at Midnight

This is not a drill.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 @ 04:02PM
Taylor Swift
Photo:

Getty Images

To celebrate the beginning of her highly anticipated Eras TourTaylor Swift is giving Swifties a treat at the stroke of midnight. According to Entertainment Weekly, Swift is dropping four never-before-released tracks tonight to celebrate her new tour.

"In celebration of The Eras Tour I'm releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight," Swift wrote on her Instagram Story.

Three of the four songs are new versions of old favorites, in keeping with Swift's recent M.O. of re-recording and re-releasing her music: "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)," and "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)," the last track features Joy Williams of The Civil Wars and John Paul White. The fourth track, "All of the Girls You Loved Before," is a brand-new song that hasn't appeared on any of Swift's previous albums.

Taylor Swift

Getty Images

Swift's new Eras Tour kicks off on Friday, March 17, and wraps up on Aug. 9. She's got an A-list group to help her out, too, with opening acts including Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadobee, Girl in Red, MUNA, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

The tour comes after Swift having to cancel her Lover Fest, which would have included four huge stadium shows — two in Los Angeles and two in Foxborough, Massachusetts — in addition to appearing at festivals in Belgium, France, and Brazil. The COVID-19 pandemic stalled her plans to perform tracks from her Lover album and since then, she's released EvermoreFolklore, and Midnights, as well as Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Related Articles
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley Said People Told Her 'Bend It Like Beckham' Would Be "Embarrassing"
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu Opened Up About Her Surrogacy Journey and Becoming a Mom In Her 40s
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa’s Bright Yellow Jacket Had a Secret SpongeBob SquarePants Homage
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez Helped Him Understand "Culture and Style"
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Looking For Love in the Most Relatable Way
Demi Lovato at Boss
Demi Lovato Wore a Sheer White Trench Coat Over a Matching Bralette and Skirt Set
RegÃ©-Jean Page Phoebe Dynevor
Regé-Jean Page Says He and Phoebe Dynevor Had "Horrendous" Coffee Breath While Filming 'Bridgerton' Sex Scenes
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Teeny-Tiny Triangle Bikini With a Gym Class Staple
Prince William
Prince William Says Princess Diana Would Be "Disappointed" by the Ongoing Homelessness Crisis
Orlando Bloom FORM
Orlando Bloom Says He and Katy Perry “Are Very Blessed” With Their Daughter
Peacock Bupkis
We've Got a First Look at Pete Davidson's New Comedy, 'Bupkis'
Zaya Wade
Make Way — Zaya Wade Is Coming Through
Kendall Jenner Calvin Klein 2023
Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on the Canadian Tuxedo in a Denim Bralette
Penn Badgley Tonight Show
Penn Badgley Is Enjoying His "Wild" Fatherhood Journey
Brooke Shields 'Glamour' Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards
Brooke Shields Revealed She Was Sexually Assaulted by a Hollywood Executive 30 Years Ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar "Wolf Pack" Screening
Sarah Michelle Gellar Paired Her See-Through Lacy Minidress With Lingerie