Taylor Swift Is Releasing Four New Songs Tonight at Midnight

To celebrate the beginning of her highly anticipated Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is giving Swifties a treat at the stroke of midnight. According to Entertainment Weekly, Swift is dropping four never-before-released tracks tonight to celebrate her new tour.

"In celebration of The Eras Tour I'm releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight," Swift wrote on her Instagram Story.

Three of the four songs are new versions of old favorites, in keeping with Swift's recent M.O. of re-recording and re-releasing her music: "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)," and "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)," the last track features Joy Williams of The Civil Wars and John Paul White. The fourth track, "All of the Girls You Loved Before," is a brand-new song that hasn't appeared on any of Swift's previous albums.

Getty Images

Swift's new Eras Tour kicks off on Friday, March 17, and wraps up on Aug. 9. She's got an A-list group to help her out, too, with opening acts including Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadobee, Girl in Red, MUNA, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.



The tour comes after Swift having to cancel her Lover Fest, which would have included four huge stadium shows — two in Los Angeles and two in Foxborough, Massachusetts — in addition to appearing at festivals in Belgium, France, and Brazil. The COVID-19 pandemic stalled her plans to perform tracks from her Lover album and since then, she's released Evermore, Folklore, and Midnights, as well as Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version).

