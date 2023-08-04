The Internet Is Losing It Over Taylor Swift’s Sweet Hug With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter

And she walked home with the coveted "22" bowler hat.

August 4, 2023
As if we needed a reminder of just how cute the Bryant bunch is, everyone’s favorite crew revealed that they’re proud Swifties (celebs, they’re just like us!) with the most adorable fangirl moment to date.

On Thursday, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Natalia and Bianka, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Documenting their memorable night from the artist’s show, Vanessa shared a treasured moment where the pop singer squeezed Bianka with an adorable hug during her performance of “22.”

“We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” Vanessa captioned her post.

Vanessa Bianka Bryant Eras Tour

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram Story

Embracing her “Speak Now” era, Bianka sported a light purple flouncy tulle skirt and a sparkly, sequined purple bomber jacket with two French braids. As for the lady of the hour, Taylor wore an oversized sparkly white top and coordinating black hot pants before handing off the coveted “22” bowler hat to Bianka. A video posted on X by PopCrave captured Taylor sharing an even sweeter moment — Swift kissed her on the cheek and the two exchanged a quick conversation before the pop star headed back on stage.

Vanessa Bryant Natalia Bryant Eras Tour

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram Story

For those who couldn't make it to the show, don't worry, because Vanessa documented their experience on her Instagram Story, sharing selfies from their floor-seat experience, as well as a video of T. Swift herself performing her hit song “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince.”

Vanessa Bryant Swiftie Bracelets

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram Story

The precious content didn't end there, Vanessa honored her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore by wearing a rhinestone-decorated denim jacket with a photo of Kobe and Taylor from her 1989 World Tour at the Staples Center in 2015. Followed by another snap of a sequin-embellished heart that read, “Say you’ll remember me.” Like every Swifty, she documented her stack of bracelets that commemorated Kobe and "Gigi."

