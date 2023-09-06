Taylor Swift Carried a $651 Dumpling Bag, but I Found a $32 Lookalike

Taylor Swift has become the queen of effortless, cool-girl fashion. She wears basics on repeat alongside uncomplicated ‘fits that just make sense, and her most recent NYC look stayed true to her winning formula.

Yesterday, the singer wore a pair of oversized trousers, a sleek black tank, and chunky mini boots. She completed the ensemble with a corduroy Polo Ralph Lauren hat and a matching $651 dumpling bag from Yuzefi.

If the purse’s silhouette looks familiar, that’s because dumpling bags have been taking over the fashion scene thanks to their unique crimped details and full centers. Not only has the term garnered 131 million TikTok views, but more celebrities have been donning the look as well. Hailey Bieber just carried a bold, tangerine-colored version worth $3,400, while Jennifer Lawrence opted for a gold version of the trend, too.

But you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a Swift-inspired dumpling bag. Instead, shop seven lookalikes from Amazon and Nordstrom, starting at $32.

Taylor Swift-Inspired Dumpling Bags

Fossil’s Harwell Leather Hobo Purse looks almost identical to Swift’s dumpling bag. It features the same crescent shape, while including an adjustable shoulder strap, hanging drawstrings, and a warm autumn hue. You can also look forward to a zipper closure and three pockets to keep all of your belongings safe.

If you love the above bag style but want something a bit more affordable, then consider the Amazing Song Crossbody Shoulder Bag. The sling pouch gives off a care-free vibe thanks to its soft leather, modern croissant silhouette, and wide strap. This bag isn’t only stylish, but it’s practical, too, allowing you to wear it just about everywhere and style it as you please.

The Keyli Shoulder Bag is another top-tier choice; it’s just $32 after you apply the coupon code, includes luxe, gold-toned hardware, and is water-resistant, durable, and anti-abrasion. Best of all, the large size allows you to store a small book, water bottle, phone, wallet, and more with ease.

Shop further half-moon bag picks, below, to make like Swift.

