Taylor Swift Chose the Blingiest Piece From Dua Lipa's Versace Collection

It's the team-up of our dreams (until we get a track with the two of them). Taylor Swift is among the very first celebs lucky enough to snag a piece from Dua Lipa and Versace's collaboration, the La Vacanza collection. Bustle reports that Swift got her bejeweled fingers on a butterfly-embellished choker from the collection and wore it to perform (while wearing an equally glitzy bodysuit) during a recent stop on her Eras Tour.

The Versace bling was part of Swift's ensemble for the Lover portion of her show, which also includes a Barbie-approved pink guitar, glittering over-the-knee boots, the aforementioned crystal-covered bodysuit, and the superstar singer's signature cat-eye liner. Of course, it wouldn't be a Swift-approved look without a swipe of scarlet lipstick.

The necklace is officially the Crystal Butterflies Chain Necklace and is (surprisingly) still available to buy on Versace's website. According to the description, the chain-style choker includes "crystal and enamel butterflies, enamel ladybugs, and a sliding magnetic Medusa closure."

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Thanks in part to the over-the-top, bejeweled costumes, fans are sharing that they're experiencing something dubbed Eras amnesia, where they can't remember much from their concert experience.



"I know I was there, but it feels like it was a dream," a fan posted online, according to Insider. Another attendee told Time that the show was "an out-of-body experience, as though it didn't really happen to me."

Ewan McNay, associate professor of psychology at the State University of New York, told the publication that so much stimulation can trigger a person's flight-or-fight instincts and that the situation can be so overwhelming that the human brain has to erase certain things to stay functioning.

"You're saying, 'Hey, we're really stressed out: we're running away from the bear, or we're watching Taylor Swift'," McNay said.

