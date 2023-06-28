Celebrity Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Just Wore Platform Mary Jane Loafers With This Ultra-Practical Skirt Trend She never goes out of style. By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 @ 11:32AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Practical fashion is turning out to be this summer's number one trend according to celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift. For instance, the singer's fail-proof outfit formula always checks the boxes of both comfort and fashion. On Tuesday, the pop sensation was spotted in New York City sporting a go-to staple for the summer: the denim skort. The It girl wore the Free People asymmetrical denim skort with a wrap waist and distressed detailing. She paired the playful yet versatile piece with a white ruffled eyelet blouse and a pair of mustard yellow platform Mary Jane loafers, a coordinating woven handbag, and gold ruby and diamond drop earrings. Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift’s Take on Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend Is 40% Off for a Limited Time Beauty-wise, Taylor finished off the simple look by tying her hair into a low, messy bun with face-framing bangs and swiping on her signature red lip color. Gotham/GC Images And this isn't Taylor's first rodeo when it comes to functional fashion. On Monday, she kicked off the week in a pleated mini skort also from Free People, which she paired with lace-up Oxfords and cream-colored crew socks, giving school girl vibes. Taylor paired the skort with an oversized chambray striped button-down and an iridescent charm necklace, and she finished off the ensemble by throwing a neutral-toned bag over her shoulder. She once again sported a crimson lip, and she styled her hair in a black baseball cap with tousled waves.