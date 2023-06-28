Taylor Swift Just Wore Platform Mary Jane Loafers With This Ultra-Practical Skirt Trend

Practical fashion is turning out to be this summer's number one trend according to celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift. For instance, the singer's fail-proof outfit formula always checks the boxes of both comfort and fashion.

On Tuesday, the pop sensation was spotted in New York City sporting a go-to staple for the summer: the denim skort. The It girl wore the Free People asymmetrical denim skort with a wrap waist and distressed detailing. She paired the playful yet versatile piece with a white ruffled eyelet blouse and a pair of mustard yellow platform Mary Jane loafers, a coordinating woven handbag, and gold ruby and diamond drop earrings.

Gotham/GC Images

Beauty-wise, Taylor finished off the simple look by tying her hair into a low, messy bun with face-framing bangs and swiping on her signature red lip color.

Gotham/GC Images

And this isn't Taylor's first rodeo when it comes to functional fashion. On Monday, she kicked off the week in a pleated mini skort also from Free People, which she paired with lace-up Oxfords and cream-colored crew socks, giving school girl vibes. Taylor paired the skort with an oversized chambray striped button-down and an iridescent charm necklace, and she finished off the ensemble by throwing a neutral-toned bag over her shoulder. She once again sported a crimson lip, and she styled her hair in a black baseball cap with tousled waves.

