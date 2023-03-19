Taylor Swift’s Exact Drawstring Pants Sold Out in Under 24 Hours, but I Found 8 Lookalikes Starting at $28

Dear Reader, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is in full swing, and Swifites everywhere are dancing and singing to the pop icon’s hits. But before the Bejeweled concert left everyone feeling Enchanted — yes, those are totally lyric references — Swift hit rehearsals in a comfy girl-approved ‘fit.

On Thursday, the Midnights singer posted an Instagram carousel giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at The Eras Tour. Swift wore a tiny black crop top with what seemed like the coziest cargo pants ever. The waffle-knit material made them comfortable, while the tie-front belt kept them chic. But of course, they wouldn't be characterized as cargo pants without the included pockets and elastic waistband.

It doesn’t surprise me that the artist opted for these bottoms, as almost every celebrity is rocking some form of the ‘90s come-back trend. Christina Aguilera posed in a camo-printed pair, Dua Lipa slipped on an all-black option, and Kate Middleton even went the skinny-jean route. But I have some bad news: Swift’s exact pair of cargo pants from Free People sold out in under 24 hours, including the other four offered colors; something I like to call the Taylor effect. However, I was able to find eight look-alike options starting at $28.

Taylor Swift-Inspired Cargo Joggers

While the Swift-inspired pants look a little different than the original, each one possesses the same alluring factor: they’re ultra-comfortable. Using soft, jogger-esque material, the bottoms will feel like sweats against your skin, meaning you’ll never want to take them off. Not to mention, the loose-fitting silhouettes allow for a billowy effect, which is a stark contrast to the stiff construction we often see in the cargo trend.

Each of the eight look-alikes are also beyond simple to style. Opt for an effortless crop top, like the You Belong With Me singer, and throw on some kicks for a sporty vibe. Alternatively, dress up the pants with some sky-high heels and a sheer top for the ultimate going out ‘fit. But what I love most about these Swift-influenced bottoms is that they can be worn just as easily around the house. Slide on some slippers and these pants for the perfect WFH ensemble, or get cozy in them for a laid-back movie night. Even when getting completely comfortable, you’ll still look trendy and put together.

When Swift wears something, it turns into a Gold Rush; everyone wants it and will go to extremes to obtain it. We’ve seen it done with the singer’s Free People pants, and I think it’s only a matter of time until the look-alikes follow suit. So unless you want to end up with Sweet Nothing, then I recommend snagging your favorite Swift-inspired pair fast.

