The Hidden Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Blue Corset Dress at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's Wedding

Far beyond your standard "something blue."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 @ 02:24PM
Taylor Swift
Photo:

Getty

Taylor Swift wore "something blue" to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding yesterday, but it probably wasn't for the reason you think.

Ahead of the ceremony at Parker’s Garage in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, Swift was photographed wearing a lace corset dress in sky blue, a coordinating pair of bejeweled sandals, and aquamarine drop earrings. And the color scheme of her entire outfit was apparently a sweet nod to the groom. Swifties will know that blue is the color for her 1989 album, which also happens to be the first collaboration between herself and Antonoff. 

Taylor Swift

Backgrid

In addition to wearing a blue sweater on the album's cover and the word "blue" being a recurring lyric in many of its songs, Taylor also announced the re-recording of 1989 during her Eras Tour in five back-to-back blue dresses earlier this month.

Taylor completed her wedding guest look with a diamond necklace, a stack of bracelets, and her signature bold red lip, while her long blonde hair was worn down and straight with a middle part and blunt bangs. 

Swift wasn't the only famous guest at Antonoff and Qualley's wedding. Other celebrity attendees included Zoë Kravitz and her plus-one, Channing Tatum, Lana Del Rey, and Cara Delevingne.

In photos obtained exclusively by People, the bride wore a plunging white halter dress and a pair of chic flats in lieu of high heels to say "I do," while Antonoff opted for a classic black suit with white socks and black dress shoes.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sheer Dress Over Sheer Lace Lingerie
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Elevated Her Tiny Track Shorts With a Pair of Heels
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Said "No One" Would Dress Her for Her First Red Carpet in 1996
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Put a Sultry Spin on Her Stealth-Wealth Style With a Cutout LBD
Eva Longoria "Final Cut (Coupez!)" Red Carpet 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Forget Linen, Eva Longoria Wore the Slinkiest Lycra Bodycon Dress, Ever
Rita Ora Ibiza Lime Green Dress
Rita Ora’s Lime Green Sequined Cut-Out Dress is the Perfect Party Look For Summer
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a T-Shirt Bearing a Love Poem on Ben Affleck's Birthday
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Tangerine Dress Had the Highest Leg Slit, Maybe Ever
Selena Gomez Lemon Dress
Selena Gomez Matched Her Limoncello Sundress to Her Citrusy Handbag
Meghann Fahy, Taylor Swift
'White Lotus' Star Meghann Fahy "Involuntarily" Cried When Meeting Taylor Swift
Kate Beckinsale attends the "Prisoner's Daughter" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Kate Beckinsale Partied the Night Away in a See-Through Pink Minidress With the Breeziest Bell Sleeves
Jenna Dewan x Neostrata Interview
Jenna Dewan on Breaking Catholic School Makeup Rules and Being in Her ‘Reputation Era’
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Showed How to Transition Her Strapless Orange Corset From Summer to Fall
Ava and Deacon Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Kids Ava and Deacon Stepped Out in Coordinated Sibling Style
Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Showed Off Their BFF Style in Matching Leopard Heels