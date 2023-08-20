The Hidden Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Blue Corset Dress at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's Wedding

Taylor Swift wore "something blue" to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding yesterday, but it probably wasn't for the reason you think.



Ahead of the ceremony at Parker’s Garage in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, Swift was photographed wearing a lace corset dress in sky blue, a coordinating pair of bejeweled sandals, and aquamarine drop earrings. And the color scheme of her entire outfit was apparently a sweet nod to the groom. Swifties will know that blue is the color for her 1989 album, which also happens to be the first collaboration between herself and Antonoff.

Backgrid

In addition to wearing a blue sweater on the album's cover and the word "blue" being a recurring lyric in many of its songs, Taylor also announced the re-recording of 1989 during her Eras Tour in five back-to-back blue dresses earlier this month.

Taylor completed her wedding guest look with a diamond necklace, a stack of bracelets, and her signature bold red lip, while her long blonde hair was worn down and straight with a middle part and blunt bangs.



Swift wasn't the only famous guest at Antonoff and Qualley's wedding. Other celebrity attendees included Zoë Kravitz and her plus-one, Channing Tatum, Lana Del Rey, and Cara Delevingne.

In photos obtained exclusively by People, the bride wore a plunging white halter dress and a pair of chic flats in lieu of high heels to say "I do," while Antonoff opted for a classic black suit with white socks and black dress shoes.