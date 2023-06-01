Taylor Swift Just Wore the Perfect Summer Outfit For When It's Too Hot For Clothes

With the first heat wave of the season rolling into New York City tomorrow (it's going to be a high of 92-degrees!), it's hard to get dressed for a day out when all you want to wear is — well, nothing. And while that's not a viable option, an airy summer dress, is.



Need proof? Look no further than Taylor Swift, who stepped out in the city heat yesterday in the perfect outfit to wear when it's too hot for clothes. Stopping by the music studio in NYC, Swift slipped on a black maxidress in a breathable lightweight fabric that featured a swooping scoop neckline and a long hem that hit just above her ankles. In addition to keeping you cool, the summer staple will never go out of style and is an elegant alternative to any athleisure set — especially when belted at the waist à la Swift.



Getty

Taylor finished off her summertime 'fit with black Birkenstocks with gold buckles, matching oversized sunglasses, a brown leather shoulder bag, and a gold necklace. Meanwhile, pops of color were added via her bold red lip and powder blue pedicure. She wore her dirty blonde hair back and away from her face in a low-slung bun with blunt bangs across her forehead.



So, the next time you step outside, and the heat and humidity is seemingly too much to handle — just ask yourself WWTW? (What would Taylor wear.)