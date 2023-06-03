Taylor Swift Proved This Casually Cool Dress Is the Effortless Summer Staple Everyone Needs

As we inch closer to steamy summer temperatures and warm-weather outings, in tow comes the need to nail down outfits that feel breathable and look put together. An easy-to-throw-on summer style that requires minimal effort is, hands down, an airy dress, and one silhouette always makes a comeback — the maxi dress.

Taylor Swift recently stepped out in New York City wearing a scoop-neck black maxi dress accessorized with a black belt, black slide-on sandals, and black sunglasses for an almost entirely monochromatic outfit until she opted for a brown crossbody bag and gold jewelry. Whether or not you consider yourself a Swiftie, Taylor is certainly onto something with this ensemble — it’s carefree, lightweight, and falls into the timeless category of the LBD. Not only is a black dress an evergreen closet staple, but the maxi length makes it a transitional piece that can be worn even into the fall during chillier temperatures.

Inspired by Swift’s cool-girl summer style, we found eight similar maxi dresses that will be your airy, warm-weather go-to.

For the closest lookalike to Swift’s recent frock, this Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress features elastane for a stretchy and comfortable fit with a practically identical hemline. The dress has more than 3,600 five-star reviews, with one specific shopper mentioning it’s “lightweight, flattering, and can be dressed up or down.” For a casual look, pair it with sneakers or flat sandals, or swap in heels for a more elevated ensemble.

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $28); amazon.com

Another opportunity to embrace the versatility of the maxi dress is utilizing it as a swim coverup. The Elan V-Back Cover-Up Maxi Dress features a more flowy silhouette than Swift’s, plus handy pockets and adjustable spaghetti straps. While this particular style is unlined, adding to its breathability factor, it can potentially be see-through and is best to wear with a beachy look. One shopper called it “my go-to summer dress,” while another reviewer called it “perfect for casual hot days and vacation.”

Nordstrom

Shop now: $58; nordstrom.com

If you’re ready to expand your wardrobe but prefer a more form-fitting silhouette, the Rib Knit Ruched Bodycon Dress by A New Day is a solid choice. It features a V-neckline, a practical side slit for less restriction when walking, and is made from a summer-friendly soft cotton blend. One shopper shared that the dress is “cute and easy to slip on.” The side ruching adds extra texture you won’t always find on a basic maxi dress.

Target

Shop now: $22; target.com

Keep scrolling for more black maxi dress styles from Nordstrom, Target, and Amazon to channel your inner Taylor Swift and refresh your summer wardrobe.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Target

Shop now: $39 (Originally $56); target.com

Amazon

Shop now: $43; amazon.com