Taylor Swift Proved This Casually Cool Dress Is the Effortless Summer Staple Everyone Needs

We found 7 practically identical styles starting at $17.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

Published on June 3, 2023 @ 07:00AM

Taylor Swift Wore This Easy-To-Throw-On Summer Dress
Photo:

Getty Images

As we inch closer to steamy summer temperatures and warm-weather outings, in tow comes the need to nail down outfits that feel breathable and look put together. An easy-to-throw-on summer style that requires minimal effort is, hands down, an airy dress, and one silhouette always makes a comeback — the maxi dress.

Taylor Swift recently stepped out in New York City wearing a scoop-neck black maxi dress accessorized with a black belt, black slide-on sandals, and black sunglasses for an almost entirely monochromatic outfit until she opted for a brown crossbody bag and gold jewelry. Whether or not you consider yourself a Swiftie, Taylor is certainly onto something with this ensemble — it’s carefree, lightweight, and falls into the timeless category of the LBD. Not only is a black dress an evergreen closet staple, but the maxi length makes it a transitional piece that can be worn even into the fall during chillier temperatures.

Inspired by Swift’s cool-girl summer style, we found eight similar maxi dresses that will be your airy, warm-weather go-to. 

For the closest lookalike to Swift’s recent frock, this Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress features elastane for a stretchy and comfortable fit with a practically identical hemline. The dress has more than 3,600 five-star reviews, with one specific shopper mentioning it’s “lightweight, flattering, and can be dressed up or down.” For a casual look, pair it with sneakers or flat sandals, or swap in heels for a more elevated ensemble. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Waisted Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $28); amazon.com

Another opportunity to embrace the versatility of the maxi dress is utilizing it as a swim coverup. The Elan V-Back Cover-Up Maxi Dress features a more flowy silhouette than Swift’s, plus handy pockets and adjustable spaghetti straps. While this particular style is unlined, adding to its breathability factor, it can potentially be see-through and is best to wear with a beachy look. One shopper called it “my go-to summer dress,” while another reviewer called it “perfect for casual hot days and vacation.” 

Elan V-Back Cover-Up Maxi Dress Black

Nordstrom

Shop now: $58; nordstrom.com 

If you’re ready to expand your wardrobe but prefer a more form-fitting silhouette, the Rib Knit Ruched Bodycon Dress by A New Day is a solid choice. It features a V-neckline, a practical side slit for less restriction when walking, and is made from a summer-friendly soft cotton blend. One shopper shared that the dress is  “cute and easy to slip on.” The side ruching adds extra texture you won’t always find on a basic maxi dress. 

A New Dayâ¢ Women's Rib Knit Side Ruched Bodycon Dress Black

Target

Shop now: $22; target.com

Keep scrolling for more black maxi dress styles from Nordstrom, Target, and Amazon to channel your inner Taylor Swift and refresh your summer wardrobe. 

Loveappella Maxi Dress Black

Nordstrom

Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com

FRAICHE BY J Open Back Knit Maxi Sundress Black

Nordstrom

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

24seven Comfort Apparel Women's Scoop Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress Black

Target

Shop now: $39 (Originally $56); target.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Casual Loose Plain Maxi Sundress Black

Amazon

Shop now: $43; amazon.com

