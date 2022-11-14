Taylor Swift Wore a See-Through Bejeweled Skirt with a Bustier Bodysuit at the 2022 MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift is currently in her "Bejeweled" era.



Two weeks after releasing the official music video for the hit song off her latest album Midnights — which included a number of fantastical glitzy-glamorous looks — Taylor showed up at the 2022 MTV EMAs (European Music Awards) in an outfit that was clearly a nod to the chart-topping track. Pairing a black bodysuit that featured a bustier bodice, the pop star wore a completely see-through caged skirt by David Koma that was literally dripping in emeralds and crystal gems.

Getty

Maintaining the focus on her glittering ensemble, Swift accessorized with only black peep-toe pumps and delicate diamond jewelry, and teamed her elegant updo with winged liner, pink lipgloss, and black nails.

Halfway through the ceremony, Taylor had a quick wardrobe change, and stepped onto the stage to accept the Best Artist award in a rhinestone-studded minidress with a collar and short sleeves. During her speech, she thanked her Swifties for their undying support, telling the crowd: "I just wanted to say personally, from me to you, the fact that you've done what you'v done, supporting that album, being excited about that album, and loving it. There's not a single moment I take that for granted. I love you so much. I can't believe I get to do this as a job. It's all because of you."

Getty

All in all, Taylor won big last night and took home four awards — including Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop Video, and Best Longform Video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."