I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and I'm in Love With This Jewelry Brand Worn by Taylor Swift

Its pieces make great Valentine's Day gifts, too.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 @ 02:00AM

Awe Inspired x Taylor Swift Jewelry
Photo:

Getty Images

Taylor Swift never goes out of style — get it?. But seriously, just take a look at her all-black velvet dress or cozy cashmere sweater for proof. The same goes for her jewels; she gravitates towards timeless jewelry pieces such as gold drop earrings and silver-stacked studs. No matter which accessories she slips on, Swift is always looking bejeweled — and you can too, now that I’ve found one of her go-to jewelry brands: Awe Inspired

Swift has worn Awe Inspired countless times alongside other big names such as Camila Cabello and Shay Mitchell. It’s no surprise as to why Swift is a fan of the brand. Since breaking her political silence, she’s made her values clear, and Awe Inspired has too. “We strive to raise inner strength, celebrate diversity, spread feminism, and advocate for social justice every day,”  the brand’s “about” page reads. Not only is the brand invested in the nation’s political climate, but it also brings “a little more beauty into the world” through storied jewelry. This makes each handmade piece that much more special, characterizing the brand as an ideal gift-buying destination — especially with Valentine's Day right around the corner.  

Awe Inspired x Taylor Swift Jewelry

Tiktok @taylorswift

Swift was first spotted in the brand’s jewelry back in October 2021. The singer-songwriter expressed her love of fall in a TikTok video while wearing Awe Inspired’s Le Duo necklace. In the video, the gold vermeil necklace hung long from her neck, as the handcrafted tablet reflected the sunlight. If you look closely, you'll see two individuals touching hands; a symbolic representation of “two kindred souls,” making this a heartfelt gift for any couple. I also own this piece and can testify to its durability and elegance. A sterling silver option and just the pendant are also available for purchase, which lets shoppers to score the French sculpture-inspired piece at a discounted price. 

Le Duo

Awe Inspired

Shop now: $200; aweinspired.com

Awe Inspired x Taylor Swift Jewelry

Tiktok @taylorswift

Swift wore the brand again in September 2022 in a TikTok captioned “the making of midnight.” The 11-time Grammy winner reached for Awe Inspired’s best-selling Woman Power Necklace. Also available in both gold vermeil and sterling silver, the piece reveals a female symbol with a fist and a purple amethyst gem. Shoppers can choose between six chain styles and two chain lengths to make it their own. I’m wearing this necklace as I type, and it’s truly an everyday staple. Its weight is just heavy enough without feeling overbearing, and the pendant stands out with bold symbolism.  

Woman Power Necklace

Awe Inspired

Shop now: $155; aweinspired.com

But Awe Inspired offers more than Swift-worn styles. The brand houses a plethora of rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and an unbeatable sale section. Plus, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to lock in a beloved jewelry piece.

Keep scrolling to discover more favorite Awe Inspired picks and discover the perfect buy for that special someone — or yourself.

Heavenly Sparkle Topaz & Moonstone Earring

Awe Inspired

Shop now: $115; aweinspired.com

Aphrodite Signet Ring

Awe Inspired

Shop now: $205; aweinspired.com

Classic Paperclip Necklace

Awe Inspired

Shop now: $74 (Originally $95); aweinspired.com

The Perfect Bracelet Layering Set

Awe Inspired

Shop now: $210; aweinspired.com

