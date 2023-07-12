I Found 5 On-Sale Bottoms to Steal Taylor Swift’s Surprisingly Flattering Go-To Silhouette

I’ve been studying Taylor Swift’s fashion choices since 2008 (yes, that’s 14 years of research). I didn’t just dedicate myself to the cause one random day, but rather I became a Swiftie at the young age of nine. Since then, I’ve been all about Swift’s style evolution, from curls and boots to red lips and straight hair, but most recently, I’ve been enthralled by her cool-girl street style.

Clad in loafers, skirts, and linen tops, Swift has taken New York by storm. While none of her pieces might individually stop you in your tracks, there’s one surprisingly flattering silhouette that does make you do a double-take — I’m talking about her asymmetrical bottoms.

Best Prime Day Swift-Inspired Bottoms

The pop icon has been spotted wearing crossover skorts, pants, and shorts more than once. From afar, they appear just like any other pair of bottoms, but when you look closely, you’ll notice that the waistband folds across the bodice, creating a cross-waist design. Before Swift, I never really saw this look anywhere, but now, it’s all the rage. Even better, I found five styles that mimic Swift’s unique silhouettes, and they start at just $9 thanks to today's massive Prime Day sale.

Zoelucky Stretchy Denim Cross-Over Shorts

Amazon Prime Day ZOLUCKY Women's Crossover Juniors Jean Shorts Black

Amazon

Hi, Taylor? I think these shorts were stolen right out of your closet. Zolucky's Stretchy Denim Cross-Over Shorts feature that pull-over closure we’re all after. They’re not only available in black, but also in light wash hues, gray, and a midnight blue (bonus points if you caught the reference). The high waist hugs your hips, the distressed pocket adds a bit of edge, and a paper bag fit gives you that perfect slouchy look. 

Ladyful High-Waisted Long Shorts

Amazon Ladyful Women's High Waisted Criss Crossover Denim Shorts with Ripped Raw Hem Asymmetrical Button Trim for Summer Hot Pants

Amazon

Another great pair: these Ladyful High-Waisted Long Shorts. Featuring a high-rise waist and a longer inseam, these are your do-it all bottoms. Pair them with towering heels à la Taylor, or dress them down with on-sale supermodel-worn sneakers. I’m no mind reader, but I’m pretty sure Swift would sign off on these.  

Sweatyrocks High-Waisted Denim Skort

Amazon Prime Day SweatyRocks Women's Casual High Waisted Denim Skort Dark Wash

Amazon

So, you’ve heard of Speak Now, but have you heard of shop now? No? Well, you’re going to want to do just that after seeing Sweatyrocks’ High-Waisted Denim Skort. It screams Taylor Swift, and I can’t get over the shorts and skirt combo; it’s business in the front and party in the back. Better yet, this separate is only $16 for Prime Day.  

Tnnzeet High-Waisted Leggings

TNNZEET High Waisted Pattern Leggings for Women - Buttery Soft Tummy Control Printed Pants

Amazon

Alexa, add Taylor Swift’s criss-cross bottoms to my cart, (comfy version). These $10 high-waisted leggings aren’t only a nod to the Lover singer’s recent style, but they’re one of the lowest fashion deals currently available for Prime Day. These are bound to go quickly, as they’re shaping, supportive, and cozy, so add them to your cart ASAP, or you’ll end up with Sweet Nothing

Hltpro Spandex Biker Shorts

Amazon Prime Day HLTPRO Spandex Biker Shorts

Amazon

If you want in on the style in a lounge-like material, but aren’t sure about the long length for summer, I’ve got you covered. Consider the Hltpro Spandex Biker Shorts that are great for activities such as yoga, weight lifting, and running. The shorts come in tons of colors — none of which are see-through — are ultra-flattering, and available in sizes small to extra large. 

Whether you have a Blank Space in your closet, or are just looking to add some Swift-inspired pieces to your wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with the above picks. Browse more Amazon Prime Day deals up to 80 percent off, here.

