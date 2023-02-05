Taylor Swift Wore a 'Midnights' Era Cropped Top and Matching Skirt to the 2023 Grammys

After skipping last year's ceremony (despite being nominated for Album of the Year for Evermore), Taylor Swift has returned to the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet — and best believe she's still bejeweled.

The singer, who's nominated in four categories at tonight's ceremony (including Song of the Year for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)"), wore a very Midnights navy blue two-piece set during Sunday night's ceremony comprised of a long-sleeve, mock-neck crop top, and a matching maxi skirt. Channeling her inner "Mirrorball," Swift's ensemble was covered in navy and silver sequins, and she added a pair of oversized silver drop earrings to up the glitz factor even further.

Taylor wore her blonde hair up in an effortless top knot, save for her signature forehead fringe, and swiped on a red lip and cat eyeliner to complete her glam.

In addition to Song of the Year, Swift was also nominated for Best Country song for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" and Best Music Video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — both from her re-recorded album Red (Taylor's Version) — alongside Best Song Written for Visual Media for her single "Carolina" from the movie Where the Crawdads Sing.

Despite already having 11 Grammy wins to her name, Taylor got candid about the sentimentality tied to this year's nominations via Instagram Story shortly after the news was announced last November. "So many reasons to lose my damn mind today, but … All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written," she wrote. "The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting … it’s momentous and surreal."

She added, "I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art, but instead, I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you."