Taylor Swift Just Announced That ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Will Be Her Next Re-Recorded Album

Check-in on the Swifities in your life today, because odds are, they’re not OK. Last night, Taylor Swift announced that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be her next re-released album — following in the footsteps of past re-record projects, Fearless, Red, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version(s)) — during the final show on her 6-night stay at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

During the show’s acoustic set, Swift slipped into a new, 1989-coded light blue dress before announcing that her version of the critically acclaimed album will be released on October 27.

getty

“The last time that I was so pleasantly surprised by some stuff that you guys did was when I announced that I was going to be re-recording,” Swift said, to thunderous applause. “That was something that I expected to be just a me thing, just a personal thing. Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music. The way to do it was to re-record my albums, and the way that you have embraced ... that you have celebrated, that you really decided that it was your fight too, and that you were 100 percent behind me ... I will never stop thanking you for that.”

She continued, “And so now, here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show. There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you.”

The singer then unveiled the new cover art for the upcoming album on the stage’s screen before singing an acoustic version of “New Romantics” from 1989.

Shortly after sharing the news onstage, Swift’s Instagram account confirmed the announcement while revealing the inclusion of 5 never-before-heard songs from her 1989 era. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From the Vault tracks are so insane," she wrote. "I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be available on October 27.