Sorry Twihards, But Taylor Lautner Just Put the Kibosh On a 'Twilight' Reboot

Don't mess with perfection.

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on June 27, 2023 @ 05:31PM
Taylor Lautner Twilight Saga
In the age of reboot mania, pretty much every popular show that has ever had a fan following is getting remade in some sort of way (see: And Just Like That..., How I Met Your Father, Saved By the Bell, That '90s Show, the list goes on). Earlier this year, it was even reported that Twilight would be making its debut on the small screen with a TV show adaption. Now, Taylor Lautner, who famously played the teenager-turned-werewolf Jacob Black, is weighing in on the news. His reaction? "Hm, that's interesting."

While appearing on this week's episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, Lautner expressed some hesitation towards the project when the show's hosts Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano questioned how anyone could recreate Kristen Stewart's iconic "awkward and dry" portrayal of Bella Swan.

"I know, I know, it's tricky," he admitted. "I think I am with you guys. I don't know what they have in mind."

Taylor Lautner SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios New York City May 2023

Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor reflected on one of his most iconic lines to come from the franchise, which has since been turned into countless memes: "Where the hell have you been, loca?"

"I didn't understand it," he said of the quote from 2009's New Moon, the second film in the saga. "I still don't. Now, I know that it is a thing, but at first I didn't understand why people were asking me to say it."

