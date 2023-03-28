Taylor Swift Alluded to Her ‘Reputation’ Era in the Glitziest Plunging Hooded Top and Matching Pantaboots

Taylor Swift may be in the midst of covering her entire catalogue each weekend during her first few weeks of the Eras Tour, but that didn’t stop her from zeroing in on one era in specific when accepting the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards — and we can already smell the fan theories.

On Monday, the singer stepped out for the star-studded awards ceremony looking “Bejeweled'' as ever in a glitzy two-piece Alexandre Vauthier set comprised of a hooded, long-sleeved top (complete with an asymmetrical hem, cinched waist, and plunging V-neckline) paired with matching pantaboots. A smattering of gold KatKim rings served as Swift’s only accessories, and she wore her blonde hair down straight with her forehead fringe on full display.

getty images

For her glam, Taylor kept it relatively simple with a silver dark-lined smoky eye and a pink lip, and she traded her previous Eras-themed manicure for black chrome nails that matched her dark outfit.

While the look certainly made a statement on its own, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice the ensemble's resemblance to a black-sequin-covered hooded bodysuit that Swift wore during her Reputation Tour back in 2018, leading many to believe that her Reputation re-recording may soon be on its way.

getty images

Fans were further convinced that new music could be on the horizon when the singer referenced all of her re-recordings during her acceptance speech while also encouraging young people to “give yourself permission to fail.”

“The thing about these exciting nights and moments and especially this award, they’re shining a light on the choices I made that worked out, that turned out to be good ideas,” she said, highlighting her decision to switch genres and re-record old albums. “I want everyone to know — especially young people — that the hundreds and thousands of dumb ideas that I had led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail. I try as hard as I can not to fail because it’s embarrassing, but I give myself permission to.”

She continued, “Make the right choices that make sense for you and someone one day might think you’re innovative.”