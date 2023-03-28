Taylor Swift Alluded to Her ‘Reputation’ Era in the Glitziest Plunging Hooded Top and Matching Pantaboots

Swifties, assemble.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 @ 09:26AM
taylor swift iheartradio music awards
Photo:

getty images

Taylor Swift may be in the midst of covering her entire catalogue each weekend during her first few weeks of the Eras Tour, but that didn’t stop her from zeroing in on one era in specific when accepting the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards — and we can already smell the fan theories.

On Monday, the singer stepped out for the star-studded awards ceremony looking “Bejeweled'' as ever in a glitzy two-piece Alexandre Vauthier set comprised of a hooded, long-sleeved top (complete with an asymmetrical hem, cinched waist, and plunging V-neckline) paired with matching pantaboots. A smattering of gold KatKim rings served as Swift’s only accessories, and she wore her blonde hair down straight with her forehead fringe on full display.

Taylor swift iheart radio music awards

getty images

For her glam, Taylor kept it relatively simple with a silver dark-lined smoky eye and a pink lip, and she traded her previous Eras-themed manicure for black chrome nails that matched her dark outfit. 

While the look certainly made a statement on its own, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice the ensemble's resemblance to a black-sequin-covered hooded bodysuit that Swift wore during her Reputation Tour back in 2018, leading many to believe that her Reputation re-recording may soon be on its way. 

Taylor swift reputation world tour

getty images

Fans were further convinced that new music could be on the horizon when the singer referenced all of her re-recordings during her acceptance speech while also encouraging young people to “give yourself permission to fail.”

“The thing about these exciting nights and moments and especially this award, they’re shining a light on the choices I made that worked out, that turned out to be good ideas,” she said, highlighting her decision to switch genres and re-record old albums. “I want everyone to know — especially young people — that the hundreds and thousands of dumb ideas that I had led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail. I try as hard as I can not to fail because it’s embarrassing, but I give myself permission to.”

She continued, “Make the right choices that make sense for you and someone one day might think you’re innovative.”

Related Articles
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Transported Us Back to the 2000s With Her Camo Cargo Pants and Matching Corset
Sydney Sweeney "Reality" Photocall - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Sydney Sweeney Sported Baggy Blue Jeans and a Two-Piece Tube Top During Her First Football Game
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Plunging Bikini Top and a Coordinating Miniskirt
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Show Off Their Matching Mother-Daughter Style on Instagram
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Updated Audrey Hepburn's Signature Style in a Plunging LBD and Sheer Headscarf
I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits â and They're All Under $150
I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits — and They're All Under $150
Pamela Anderson Tommy Hilfiger Dinner
Pamela Anderson Paired Her Khaki Miniskirt With a Matching Trench Coat
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted a Pixie Haircut While Modeling a See-Through Top
taylor-swift-emma-stone-easy-a-premiere
Emma Stone Losing Her Mind at Taylor Swift's Concert Is All of Us
Jeremy Scott Moschino Exit
Jeremy Scott Just Announced His Departure From Moschino
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Kicked Off Her 'Eras' Tour in a Look That Referenced Her Kimye Feud
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s Exact Drawstring Pants Sold Out in Under 24 Hours, but I Found 8 Lookalikes Starting at $28
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Basic White Tee Jennifer Lawrence Sported for Months
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest Model Off-Duty Outfit Combined All of Her Style Signatures
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Is Releasing Four New Songs Tonight at Midnight
Demi Lovato at Boss
Demi Lovato Wore a Sheer White Trench Coat Over a Matching Bralette and Skirt Set