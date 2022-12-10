These 2 Products From a Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Are My Secret to Glowing, Radiant Skin in the Winter

In the luxury beauty world, Japanese skincare is often viewed as the crème de la crème. One such J-beauty brand, used by celebrities like Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston, has been making waves in the beauty space for over a decade. It also happens to be the one that achieved something no other skincare product has done for me: made my skin glow.

My complexion can be described as pasty, but when I recently tested Tatcha’s Violet-C Brightening Serum and The Dewy Skin Cream, I noticed a shine in the best way possible. Used in tandem, The Dewy Skin Cream elevates the glow I receive from the serum, and they both have the added benefit of making my skin feel softer and smoother than it has since my youth. While the product is marketed for all skin types, those with naturally oily skin may want to use sparingly at first in case the formula adds unwanted shine.

Tatcha

Shop now: $89; tatcha.com

I begin my routine by applying the Violet-C Brightening Serum on clean, dry skin at night to let it work while I sleep; I typically need just one pump to fully cover my face and neck. Despite its almost water-like texture, the serum absorbs quickly into my skin, offering a lightweight solution to brighten my complexion without leaving behind a greasy feel. I’ve suffered from acne throughout my life — even as an adult — and I’ve noticed diminished redness from scarring (and no new flare-ups!) since starting this serum.

Along with two forms of vitamin C to brighten and even out skin tone, the Violet C formula also contains antioxidant-rich AHAs derived from f apples, grapefruit, and oranges, which help remove dead skin and provide a brighter appearance. The addition of Japanese angelica root can help with discoloration, according to the brand.

Tatcha

Shop now: $69; tatcha.com

I follow up with Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream, which I apply at night and again in the morning post-cleansing. At first, I was hesitant to use the cream on my acne-prone skin because of its rich texture, but I’m so glad I gave it a chance — even a small amount of the cream spread evenly onto my face gives a soft, hydrated effect I haven’t experienced in years I have never felt such a silky product on my skin.

Made with antioxidant-rich Japanese Purple Rice to protect skin from environmental damage, the Dewy Skin Cream also taps a hyaluronic acid and algae blend to replenish skin’s natural moisture, and botanical extracts to create a dewy appearance. And I can personally attest that it lives up to these claims. Soon after using the cream, my skin had a noticeable shine in all the right places, similar to how it looks after I use a highlighter on my cheekbones and eye area. While the cream offers a deeply moisturizing effect throughout the day, it simultaneously feels lightweight and calming. As a bonus, it has a relaxing just-from-the-spa fragrance.

InStyle / Lauren Fischer

Shoppers have also found both short- and long-term benefits after using the Violet-C Brightening Serum and Dewy Skin Cream. One reviewer, who pairs the serum with the cream like I do, said using both products together “just seals the deal” and that “they work great to create an outstanding glow.” Several others noted that the serum does not irritate their sensitive skin, but it does “help with acne scars and uneven skin texture and tone.”

A 58-year-old user said that thanks to the Dewy cream, their “skin has a healthy glow to it, which is difficult to have with aging skin.”

Get ahead of dull, dry winter skin and try the skin-brightening duo I swear by for yourself.