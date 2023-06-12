This Serum From a Jennifer Aniston- and Meghan Markle-Used Brand Gives Me a Glow That Shines Through Makeup

InStyle readers have exclusive early access to Tatcha’s sale.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 @ 05:00PM

Tatcha Vitamin C Serum Sale
Photo:

Tatcha / InStyle

I find vitamin C serums to be a frustrating product: they oxidize quickly which decreases their potency, they’re frequently too strong for my sensitive skin, and I find that they don’t address hyperpigmentation or brightness enough to use them at the expense of other conflicting serums. But one of the few exceptions to this, IMO, is Tatcha’s Violet-C Brightening Serum and it’s on early sale for InStyle readers with code INSTYLE20

From June 16 until June 25 the Jennifer Aniston- and Meghan Markle-used brand is having its annual 20 percent off sitewide friends and family sale. InStyle readers, however, can shop the sale today, four days early. And though there are literally dozens of Tatcha products I love and use, Violet-C is the one you should nab while it’s 20 percent off — and in stock. 

When I use Violet-C my skincare routine shrinks by a few steps. It replaces my clarifying serum, hyperpigmentation treatment, and brightening mask. The thin, silky, water-like formula is non-sticky, absorbs quickly, feels weightless, and is non-irritating to my hypersensitive skin. 

Tatcha VIOLET-C BRIGHTENING SERUM

Tatcha

Shop now: $71 with code INSTYLE20 (Originally $89); tatcha.com

Off the bat, I was obsessed with the silky, water-like texture. But that isn’t enough to justify its place in my medicine cabinet. After a month of using Violet-C, my skin was softer and more hydrated than it had ever been. Dark spots lightened more and more as time went on, and new hyperpigmentation was infrequent. It also makes my skin so radiant that the glow shines through from under makeup. It honestly made highlighter less of a priority. 

There are, in fact, two types of pure vitamin C in this formula. Together, they speed up skin cell turnover, increase the speed of skin regeneration, and fight sun damage and other signs of aging, all while plumping your complexion. Fruit-derived, chemically exfoliating AHAs are the key to combating dullness, congestion, and new dark spots. They slough away blackheads and debris preventing a smooth and clear complexion. Lastly, there is the lesser-known but incredibly important Japanese angelica root. According to the brand, it prevents excess melanin from accumulating, thereby preventing the formation of new hyperpigmentation. It also smooths out rough texture including the type that is a result of acne scarring. 

At $89, it’s an admittedly expensive serum, but if your skin is anything like mine, it will decrease the amount of money and other skincare products you use. Plus, thanks to the thin and near water-like consistency, a little really goes a long way. Head to Tatcha to shop Violet-C Brightening Serum at 20 percent off with code INSTYLE20

(P.S. You can use the INSTYLE20 discount code on the entire site.)

Victoria's Secret Amazon
This Iconic Early-Aughts Mall Brand Just Dropped Its Sexy Bras, Panties, and Swimsuits at Amazon
Laura Dern
Laura Dern Wore Kate Middleton’s Go-To Multi-Seasonal Staple
Eczema Flare-Ups Quick Relief Cream
Everyone in My Family Swears by This Soothing Cream for “Hours” of Relief From Itchy Eczema Flare-Ups
