Shoppers Look 15 Years Younger Thanks to This Luxe Moisturizer — and It’s on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

The perfect moisturizer exists, and it’s Tatcha’s The Water Cream. Yes, this chic and luxurious brand is worth all of the hype and then some, and with 25 percent off sitewide with the code CYBER22, its Black Friday discount this year is its steepest ever. Any of its dozens of celebrity- and shopper-loved products will serve you well, but if there’s one thing you need to snag during this sale, it’s the brand’s Water Cream.

The perfect moisturizer has eluded me my entire life. My skin type can range from oily to dry, and most moisturizers, no matter how thin or oil-free they claim to be, leave behind a film or make my pores feel smothered. I’ve dabbled and tried dozens of moisturizers, but the only one I’ve come to love is The Water Cream, which really will “transform [your] skin,” to quote 2,800 five-star reviewers.

A combination of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily is the crux of this formula. The former is a common ingredient in traditional Eastern medicine that’s rich in antioxidants. Japanese leopard lily, according to Tatcha, minimizes oil production and increases skin cell turnover rate which keeps skin clear. Lastly, there is the trademarked Hadasei-3 complex that, per the brand, is responsible for softening, rejuvenating, and nourishing skin.

A 79-year-old shopper wrote that after using this for months, “I’ve been told I look 65, not almost 80.” Another reviewer, who described their skin as “mature” said “[Water Cream] is lightweight and sinks right into my skin faster than any moisturizer I’ve ever used… it works perfectly under makeup.” Another reviewer concurred: “It goes well under foundation as it doesn’t cause it to pill.”

Head to Tatcha to shop the lightweight Water Cream. (P.S. if you need something heavier, try Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream.)