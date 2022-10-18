When it comes to skincare products, I tend to give more thought and money to the ones that actually stay on my skin: think moisturizers, serums, treatments, etc. So anything I was going to wash off is typically at the bottom of the list. My logic was always that if the active ingredients aren't staying on my skin long enough to do something, it wasn't worth giving it too much thought — all I needed was for the formula to cleanse my skin without irritating it.

However, trying Tatcha's The Rice Wash soft cream cleanser, I had eat my own words.

Until I tried this cult-favorite J-beauty product, cleansing felt like a task. It's something I had to do in the evening to wash away the day's sweat, makeup, and more. My mind changed instantly as I gently rubbed this cleanser into my face. The subtle Japanese rice powder softly buffed away any impurities on my skin as it mixed with my warm shower water to create a frothy lather.

Afterwards, instead of feeling like a chore and something I gave into as if I were on autopilot, I found myself looking forward to cleansing my face every morning and night. Like, more than my satisfying scalp scrub, more than my pre-shower dry brush ritual, more than applying my favorite face mask — using this cleanser quickly became the highlight of my self-care routine.

It feels delicious on the skin, and the experience doesn't stop after the last remnants wash down the drain. The gentle formula leaves my skin feeling cleansed — not stripped — and baby soft. Not to mention, it has somehow made my skin look more radiant overtime, too.

Courtesy

To shop: $38; tatcha.com

The experience itself is enough to turn me into a loyal consumer, but it helps that the formula is packed with skin-healthy ingredients and leaves out the ones I actively avoid. For starters, it has a pH-neutral amino acid base that keeps skin balanced and feeling silky. Then, it has the previously-mentioned rice powder which gently buffs away impurities while keeping the skin moisturized and supple. It also has its signature red okinawa algae and hyaluronic acid blend that replenishes the skin's moisture reservoir and locks it into the skin.

All of Tatcha's products are formulated for even the most sensitive skin types — which although I don't have sensitive skin, I always appreciate in skincare. (Hey, life is rough enough for our skincare to be, too.) The Rice Wash is also non-comedogenic, cruelty-free, and doesn't use mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, sulfate detergents, parabens, or phtalates.

Whenever I find an opportunity to make my life for more opulent — no matter how mundane — I take it. And considering how much peace this cleanser adds to my everyday life, it's more than earned its rightful place in my everyday routine.

