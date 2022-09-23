I’m 42 and Have Never Used a Face Scrub — Until I Found This Gentle, Skin-Smoothing Wash From Tatcha

It’s no wonder celebrities love the brand, too.

By Jamie Allison Sanders
Published on September 23, 2022

I care deeply about my skincare routine. I slather moisturizers, eye creams, and serums on my face with abandon, trying pretty much anything in the name of nourishment, hydration, and a youthful glow. But here’s something that may shock you — I’m 42, and I just started using a face exfoliator. (I’ll pause until the gasps subside.)

It’s not for lack of wanting to use an exfoliator, but my skin errs on the sensitive side, and exfoliating tends to cause redness and breakouts; that is until recently, when I discovered Tatcha’s Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder. Consider me an instant face scrub convert. The positives of this exfoliator are so bountiful, I feel like I could write a book — but, for the purpose of this review, I’ll keep it short and sweet. I’m obsessed with the unique packaging which has a graceful, easy-to-use pour spout. It also comes in four different formulas to appeal to a variety of skin types, including classic for combination to dry skin, deep for oily skin, calming for sensitive skin, and, my personal favorite, gentle, for dry skin.

Tatcha the rice polish

Tatcha

Before massaging it on your wet skin, Tatcha recommends pouring the powder into damp hands and rubbing together to create a creamy foam. I like to do this in the shower, directly after cleansing. The fine powder really does transform into a creamy lather, which feels utterly glorious as I rub it in with circular motions. A combination of Japanese rice bran and Tatcha’s signature complex (a trio of rice, green tea and algae), work together to smooth, polish, and resurface the skin, leaving behind a luminous, healthy glow. The Rice Polish is actually gentle enough for everyday use, but I stick to two to three times per week in case of irritation. Every time I use it, I see an immediate difference in my skin’s texture — I don’t even need to apply moisturizer.

I’m also in pretty spectacular company. From Jennifer Aniston to Selena Gomez, celebs raved about many of Tatcha’s products in the past. Meghan Markle once called out the Rice Polish as one of her favorites, telling Allure that it "sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation." I absolutely agree.

At $68 a jar, Tatcha’s Rice Polish is a bit on the pricey side, but since it’s practically transformed my skin, I think that’s a small price to pay. 

