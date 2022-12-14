Tatcha’s Best-Selling, Celebrity-Approved Skin Mist Is on Rare Sale

Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian are fans of the brand.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tatcha Skin Mist Sale
Photo:

Tatcha/ InStyle


Built on Japanese skincare traditions and helmed by hydration, Tatcha products deliver unparalleled dewiness. InStyle editors and celebrities — including Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Selena Gomez — are fans of the brand, as is Kim Kardashian, who’s partial to its Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.

True to its name, the mist imparts a glowy, crystalline skinfinish. A spritz or two visibly quenches skin on contact, leaving an hours-long megawatt glow in its wake. In my mind, it’s the closest thing to glass skin in a bottle. Moreover, this mist is among the most versatile products I own. Not your average facial spray, it can serve as a spritzable serum, mistable moisturizer, sheeny setting spray, or a skin-plumping primer, depending on when and how you use it. 

LUMINOUS DEWY SKIN MIST

Tatcha

Shop now: $19 with code GETINTIME (Originally $22); tatcha.com

The mist is brimming with botanical oils — each carefully curated for maximum glow potential and added at an impressive 20 percent concentration. Hyaluronic acid, the hydrating superstar of the skincare world, is also present. Lastly, as with all Tatcha products, the mist is spiked with HADASEI-3: a blend of green tea, rice, and Japanese algae. The trio, arguably Tatcha’s raison d'être, promotes plump, youthful-looking skin over time.  

I love misting post-cleanse in the morning to add a hydrating, essence-like layer to my skincare routine. Some shoppers say they spritz in lieu of moisturizer, particularly on days when a heavy cream feels like overkill. According to one shopper, the mist provides “enough [hydration] in the a.m.,” particularly after sleeping in the brand’s Dewy Moisturizer the prior night. Other shoppers love how it melds with makeup. “I've used this on brides for their big day,” says a Sephora makeup artist, who uses the mist as a radiance-enhancing setting spray. One InStyle editor Christian Butan calls it, “The spray-on moisturizer [she] can’t live without.” However you choose to spritz, expect plump, dewy radiance.

If celebrity-approved radiance — any time of day, at any stage of your skincare or makeup routine — appeals to you, you might just find holy grail potential in the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. Tatcha rarely discounts its products, but for a limited time, The Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is 15 percent off. Shop it now, among other celebrity-loved hero products from the brand, before the discounts disappear.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Just Endorsed the Most Practical Summer Bag Trend
Evolvetogether KN95 Face Mask Restock
Jennifer Garner (and the Rest of Hollywood) Loves These KN95 Masks — and They're Back in Stock
Jennifer Aniston Wearing Baublebar
Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Expensive-Looking $48 Ring Julia Roberts Made Famous
Related Articles
SunUV Nail Lamp Sale
I Always Get Compliments on My Nails Thanks to This Lamp That Gives Me Salon-Quality Gel Manicures at Home
This Viral Hair Tool Preserves Blowouts for Up to a Week, and Claims to âChange Your Lifeâ
I Tried the Blowout-Preserving Hair Tool That Sold Out Five Times After Exploding on TikTok
Paula's Choice BHA Sale
This Best-Selling Liquid Exfoliant Makes My Pores Noticeably Less Visible
These Are Amazon Shoppersâ Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Items for December
Amazon Shoppers Have Spoken: These Are the Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Products in December
Benefits Cosmetics Brow Gel
This Tinted Gel From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Leaves Brows Fluffy and Full — and It’s 50% Off Right Now
Nordstrom's Beauty Director Shares the 5 Gifts That Are Going to Fly Off Shelves This Season
Nordstrom's Beauty Director Shares Her Top 5 Favorite Products to Gift This Season
IS: Lather 20 percent off sale
This Shopper-Loved Skincare Brand Is 20% Off for Less Than 24 Hours
Olivia Wilde and I Are Both Obsessed With This TK Foundation From Lady Gaga's Makeup Brand
Olivia Wilde Just Wore My Favorite Weightless Foundation From Lady Gaga’s Makeup Brand
IS Hailey Beiber vitamin C
I Tried the Viral Vitamin C Serum Used by Hailey Bieber, and My Skin Is Glowier Than Ever
Tatcha Skincare Routine
These 2 Products From a Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Are My Secret to Glowing, Radiant Skin in the Winter
This Now $5 Body Butter Works So Well on My Feet That I Never Feel the Need for a Pedicure
I Use This $5 Body Butter Instead of Foot Cream, and It Always Looks Like I Just Got a Pedicure
Benefit Pore Primer Sale
The Hydrating Primer Shoppers Say “Blurs Imperfections and Minimizes Pores” Is 50% Off for Less Than 24 Hours
Shoppers Were "Shocked" at the Results From This Plumping Lip Product â and Now I'm Obsessed, Too
Shoppers Were "Shocked" at the Results From This Plumping Lip Product — and Now I'm Obsessed, Too
A Dermatologist Shared the 6 Hydrating Products You Need in Your Winter Skincare Routine
A Dermatologist Shared the 6 Hydrating Products You Need in Your Winter Skincare Routine
Cameron Diaz Merit Beauty Concealer
Cameron Diaz Shared Her 7-Step Makeup Routine, Including the Concealer Behind Her Iconic Glow
I Rarely Have Bad Hair Days Thanks to Jonathan Van Ness and His Moisturizing Line That Saved My Winter Scalp
I Finally Found Relief for My Dry, Itchy Scalp in the Winter Thanks to This Deep Hydration Line