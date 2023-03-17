This Silky, Skin-Loving Makeup Primer Smooths My Fine Lines Like No Other

Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez use the brand.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 @ 11:00PM
Sponsored by

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Makeup Primer Smooths My Fine Lines
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Throughout my 20s, I considered primers to be a somewhat superfluous step in my already scrambled beauty routine. But as a newly minted 30-year-old, (who’s a few months overdue for her ‘tox, mind you), I’ve become increasingly open to anything that could possibly minimize fine lines, blur stretched pores, or deliver a generally smoother, more youthful-looking canvas for foundation. Moreover, I’m often aghast at the state of my makeup come midday; foundation tends to migrate, cake, or settle into my fine lines  — a bleak reminder of rapidly depleting collagen supply. The Silk Canvas Liquid Primer from Tatcha — a brand used by the likes of Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez — is an absolute godsend. In fact, it’s singlehandedly converted this primer-naysayer to a primer-proselytizer, and I implore you to try it for yourself, particularly if you can relate to my foundation woes. 

Tatcha Liquid Silk Canvas

Amazon

Shop now: $54; amazon.com, sephora.com, tatcha.com 

The Tatcha Silk Canvas Liquid Primer is a silky, lightweight, liquid makeup base. Pore-blurring, wrinkle-softening, and skincare-infused, it instantly imparts a smooth, youthful-looking base for any ensuing complexion products. 

Hot on the heels of its balm-based primer predecessor, the liquid version of the primer is indicated for all skin types, textures, and tones. Somewhat of a skincare chameleon, the skincare-infused formula (which contains green tea and algae) delivers silkiness to my ultra-dry skin and absorbs excess oil from shine-prone skin. 

Case in point: One shopper, who has oily, sensitive skin, “highly recommend[s] this primer,” adding that it’s “changed” their makeup routine for the better. Moreover, they’ve had “no breakouts or greasiness” using the product. Another shopper says it “helps soften the wrinkles and lines so there's no caking of liquid foundation under or around your eyes.”

In the few months since I started using the primer, my sole qualm is the fear of running out. While a single pump does go a long way, I find myself conserving the liquid silk canvas and indulging only when I want to look my absolute, five-star best.

Shop the Tatcha Liquid Silk Canva Featherweight Protective Primer for your silkiest skin feel, smoothest foundation look, and least-cakey-looking skin look ever. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Madewell Spring Essentials
I'm a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 11 Spring Essentials I'm Buying From Its Sitewide Sale
Obagi Eyelash Serum
Shoppers Say This “Magic” Lash-Growth Serum Is “Better Than Extensions” — and It’s on Sale for InStyle Readers
Amazon White Sneakers
These 10 Under-$50 White Sneakers Are Perfect for Spring, Including the Pair Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat
Related Articles
I'm Preparing for My Birthday Vacation and I'll Be Restocking My Carry-On with This $7 Mini Razor
I’ve Taken This $10 Mini Razor on Every Trip Over the Last 5 Years, and It’s a Must for Spring Travel
Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Micro-Tee With the Ultra-Comfy Pants
Hailey Bieber Just Wore Spring’s Comfiest Pant Trend, and You Can Get the Look Starting at $22
Laura Mercier new foundation first person review
My Go-To Foundation Gives Skin a Bare-but-Better Glow, and It's From a Brand Meghan Markle's Used for Years
Amazon Shoppers Love This Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Makes Their Hair âSilky Smoothâ and âHelps It Growâ
Amazon Shoppers Love This Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Makes Their Hair “Silky Smooth” and “Helps It Grow”
working hed: hilary duff banks says this editor-loved skin tint gives her a "rosy, iridescent glow"
Hilary Duff Uses the “Dewy” Skin Tint InStyle Editors Credit for “Concealing Tomato-Red Skin”
Shoppers in Their 50s Say These Eye Patches Make Them Look 20 Years Younger, And I Swear By Them, Too
Shoppers in Their 50s “Cannot Believe” That My Favorite Eye Patches Brighten Dark Circles in Just “15 Minutes”
Saie stained glass foundation launch
My Skin's Before and After Photos Convinced Multiple InStyle Editors to Buy This Filter-Like Foundation
Kai Rollerball Fragrance
I Carry This Celebrity-Worn Perfume With Me Everywhere, and It's the Perfect Fresh Fragrance for Spring
This Kerry Washington-Worn $10 Foundation Is the "Best" for "Mature Skin", According to Shoppers
Kerry Washington Wore a $10 Skin Tint That Makes Mature Complexions Look “Smooth,” Shoppers Over 50 Say
Korea's Best-Selling Cleansing Balm That Has 8,500 Fans on Amazon Sells Every 3 Seconds
I Tried Korea’s Best-Selling Cleansing Balm That Sells Every 3 Seconds, and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Cindy Crawford has been using this on-sale $18 body oil since she was 25
Cindy Crawford Has Used This $18 Body Oil for More Than 20 Years
Megan Fox Uses the Calming Under Eye Patches Shoppers Call âSmoothing and Hydratingâ to Get Ready Carpet Ready
Megan Fox’s Esthetician Used These Caffeine-Infused Patches to “Visibly Brighten” Her Eyes
Mangopop Versatile Bodysuit
Miranda Kerr's Go-To Turtleneck Is From an Amazon Brand I Love for Its Wardrobe Basics
Kate Hudson Kjaer Weiss Oscars
Kate Hudson’s Ethereal Oscars Glow Was Thanks to My Favorite Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Anastasia Beverly Hills x Oscars
Jamie Lee Curtis Used This “Magic” $29 Concealer to Achieve Her Flawless Oscars Skin
Salma Hayek's Soft, Tousled Waves at the Oscars Were Styled With This $18 Shine-Inducing Oil
Salma Hayek's Soft, Tousled Waves at the Oscars Were Styled With This $18 Shine-Inducing Oil