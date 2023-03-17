This Silky, Skin-Loving Makeup Primer Smooths My Fine Lines Like No Other

Throughout my 20s, I considered primers to be a somewhat superfluous step in my already scrambled beauty routine. But as a newly minted 30-year-old, (who’s a few months overdue for her ‘tox, mind you), I’ve become increasingly open to anything that could possibly minimize fine lines, blur stretched pores, or deliver a generally smoother, more youthful-looking canvas for foundation. Moreover, I’m often aghast at the state of my makeup come midday; foundation tends to migrate, cake, or settle into my fine lines — a bleak reminder of rapidly depleting collagen supply. The Silk Canvas Liquid Primer from Tatcha — a brand used by the likes of Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez — is an absolute godsend. In fact, it’s singlehandedly converted this primer-naysayer to a primer-proselytizer, and I implore you to try it for yourself, particularly if you can relate to my foundation woes.

The Tatcha Silk Canvas Liquid Primer is a silky, lightweight, liquid makeup base. Pore-blurring, wrinkle-softening, and skincare-infused, it instantly imparts a smooth, youthful-looking base for any ensuing complexion products.

Hot on the heels of its balm-based primer predecessor, the liquid version of the primer is indicated for all skin types, textures, and tones. Somewhat of a skincare chameleon, the skincare-infused formula (which contains green tea and algae) delivers silkiness to my ultra-dry skin and absorbs excess oil from shine-prone skin.

Case in point: One shopper, who has oily, sensitive skin, “highly recommend[s] this primer,” adding that it’s “changed” their makeup routine for the better. Moreover, they’ve had “no breakouts or greasiness” using the product. Another shopper says it “helps soften the wrinkles and lines so there's no caking of liquid foundation under or around your eyes.”

In the few months since I started using the primer, my sole qualm is the fear of running out. While a single pump does go a long way, I find myself conserving the liquid silk canvas and indulging only when I want to look my absolute, five-star best.

Shop the Tatcha Liquid Silk Canva Featherweight Protective Primer for your silkiest skin feel, smoothest foundation look, and least-cakey-looking skin look ever.