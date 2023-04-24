This Best-Selling Moisturizer From a Brand Selena Gomez Uses Gives Me the Dewiest Skin Ever

Shoppers in their 50s are in love, too.

Published on April 24, 2023

I never understood the Tatcha skincare hype. Even though shoppers swear by their products, and celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Meghan Markle reportedly use it, I just wasn’t convinced. Maybe it’s because I try dozens of skincare picks all the time, or perhaps the luxe pricing kept me at an arm’s length away, but after trying Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream, I was proved wrong. 

Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream is a rich moisturizer that plumps your skin, illuminates your complexion, and protects against pollution. Packed with skin-loving ingredients such as Okinawa algae, hyaluronic acid, Japanese purple rice, and botanical extracts you’ll instantly notice the glowy benefits. Simply scoop a pearl-sized amount onto the skin using the included gold spoon, and spread it onto the face, neck, and décolletage in an upward motion.

I decided to give it my first go at night, since it’s a thicker formula than my combination complexion is used to. Right away, the silky lotion sank into my pores and skin, refreshing my face. Not to mention, it felt beyond luxurious, leaving behind the softest finish I’d ever experienced. The radiance it provided was also insane, leading me to stare into the mirror multiple times that night just to admire my skin. When I woke up, my face still felt just as hydrated, and I wasn’t an oily mess either — making me believe this lotion works for all skin types. So, of course, I had to try out its capabilities during that day, as well. 

I applied the same amount as I did during the night, and my skin looked so good, I didn’t even want to wear makeup. It gave me the ideal highlight without looking overly shiny. Nonetheless, I applied makeup for the sake of testing, and I’m glad I did. My concealer and foundation melted together with the lotion, leaving behind a natural look. Better still, it didn’t pill when blending and didn’t look greasy throughout the day.  

Reviewers are also just as in love, saying it feels like “butter” on the skin and leaves you with a baby-soft face. Shoppers in their 50s additionally claim it’s a must-have, sharing you never appear “greasy” and that its subtle lavender scent “smells amazing.” And while many agree it’s more expensive than your drugstore moisturizers, it’s “worth it.”

But the truth is, you may never understand the Tatcha craze until you try it out for yourself, much like yours truly. So snag your new favorite illuminating moisturizer on the Tatcha website and Amazon. Trust me, you’ll never want to use anything else. 

