The Internet-Famous Concealer We Named “Best for Under-Eyes” Is on Sale for $20 — but Only Until Tomorrow

There's a reason beauty buffs can't stop buzzing about this product.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The Internet-Famous Concealer We Named the Best for Under-Eyes Is on Sale for $20 â but Only Until Tomorrow
Photo:

Ulta/ InStyle

I’ve inherited plenty of positive qualities from my mother — dark under-eye circles, however, is not one of them. (My twin sister, equally plagued by shadowy under eyes, shares this sentiment wholeheartedly.) Whether genetic, like mine, fatigue-induced, or hyperpigmentation-related, dark circles are among the trickiest beauty qualms, as they’re notoriously difficult to conceal. Naturally, I’ve tried countless under-eye concealers over the course of my career. The one that keeps me coming back, tube after tube? Tarte’s Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer.

I’m among countless Shape Tape superfans. In fact, the InStyle beauty team, who spent over 100 hours researching, swatching, and spackling dozens of concealers, awarded Shape Tape the coveted title of “Best Overall” out of all their winning picks. The decision was based on five crucial attributes of a stellar undereye concealer — texture, coverage, staying power, and creasing. Shape Tape scored perfectly in all five categories. 

In addition to earning full marks from my discerning colleagues, Shape Tape is a staple for many makeup artists and a championed choice for beauty buffs on social media. This concealer has also garnered high praise from InStyle readers, who selected it as the “Best Concealer” during last year’s InStyle Reader’s Choice Awards

Perhaps you’re one of those readers — in which case, you’re familiar with Shape Tape’s many bounties. If you’ve yet to try it, you’re in for a treat, and you certainly should treat yourself: For a super limited time, Ulta slashed the price on Tarte’s award-winning concealer. But don’t wait, this deal only lasts until December 2.

Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer

Ulta

Shop now: $20 (Originally $31); ulta.com

In case you need more incentive: The formula is infused with skin-loving ingredients, including soothing shea butter, moisturizing mango butter, and brightening licorice root, which doubles down on undereye darkness. Plus, by creating a supple skin canvas for the concealer to glide on smoothly, these ingredients prevent cakiness and creasing. As one InStyle tester with mature skin noted, "this formula lasted all day without creasing or giving me extra wrinkles."

My favorite factor is the unparalleled coverage this concealer provides. Because it’s highly pigmented (though, again, not the least bit cakey), a swipe under each eye is all I need to transform from haggard to bright-eyed in a flash. Immediate to work, it’s slow to fade: Tarte claims the formula lasts for 16 hours of wear, to which I can totally attest (even after workouts and weddings, at which I sweat and cry profusely). 

I recommend this concealer to virtually everyone who asks — and, thanks to its 35-hue shade range, I feel confident that anyone can find the perfect match. If under-eye shadows are the bane of your beauty existence, I implore you to snag this concealer while it’s still on stellar sale and while every shade is still in stock. (Fun fact: one sells every 12 seconds, as per data from Tarte). 

Here’s to joining me and the rest of the Shape Tape superfans in nixing sleepy under eyes. Shop the beloved Tarte Shape Tape concealer at Ulta today.

Shop More Editor-Approved Beauty Sales:

Related Articles
JVN Nourishing Shine Drops
These Nourishing Shine Drops That Don't Add Greasiness Turned Me Into a Hair Oil Convert
Drew Barrymore Is Gifting This Overnight Mask That Shoppers Say Gives You âBrightâ and âSilky Skinâ
Drew Barrymore Named This Night Serum One of Her Top Gift Picks, and Fans Say It Gives Them “Glowy AF” Skin
Biossance CPC sale/kate hudson angle
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Kate Hudson-Approved Face Oil “Transforms” Sensitive Skin
The Drop Last-Minute Fashion Sale
Act Fast: You Can Still Save Up to 65% on Amazon’s Influencer-Approved Fashion Brand
12-best-makeup-sticks-to-streamline-your-beauty-routine-tout
The 12 Best Makeup Sticks to Streamline Your Beauty Routine
Cyber Monday Spanx
Surprise! Spanx Just Extended Its Cyber Monday Sale, and It Includes the Butt-Lifting Leggings I Swear by
Kate Somerville Sale Nordstrom
Shoppers "Can't Get Over" How Much This Famed Exfoliating Treatment Improves Their Skin, and It's 30% Off
Glycolic Body Pads
Shoppers in Their Late 50s Credit These 60%-Off Exfoliating Pads With "Diminishing" Wrinkles
Olive & June Press-On Nail Kit Sale
We Tested This Press-On Nail Kit and Named It the “Best” Out There — and Now It's Discounted
Avene Retinal
The French Cream a 72-Year-Old Shopper Says “Smooths” Skin and Reduces Fine Lines Is 30% Off
Kosas Brow Pop
This Top-Rated Brow Pencil Is My Go-To After Accidentally Shaving Off My Eyebrow, and It's on Sale for $18
Tula Cyber Monday Sale
The Tula Night Cream That Gets Me Tons of Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Is Still on Sale
SmoothSkin Pure FIT Intelligent Ultrafast IPL Laser Permanent Hair Removal
This InStyle-Favorite At-Home Laser Hair Removal Device Is on Sale for $100 Off — Its Lowest Price Ever
Spanx Cyber Monday Bra-llelujah!Â® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra Tout
The Smoothing Bra Jennifer Garner Recommended to All Her Friends Is on Sale for the Last Time This Year
woman applying moisturize
Sephora’s Shockingly Good Pre-Cyber Monday Sale Has a Shopper-Favorite Moisturizer for 67% Off — Until Tonight
GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing Clarifying Tool
Shoppers Say This Pore Vacuum Hydrafacial Is More Effective Than Professional Treatments, and It’s 25% Off