The Internet-Famous Concealer We Named “Best for Under-Eyes” Is on Sale for $20 — but Only Until Tomorrow

I’ve inherited plenty of positive qualities from my mother — dark under-eye circles, however, is not one of them. (My twin sister, equally plagued by shadowy under eyes, shares this sentiment wholeheartedly.) Whether genetic, like mine, fatigue-induced, or hyperpigmentation-related, dark circles are among the trickiest beauty qualms, as they’re notoriously difficult to conceal. Naturally, I’ve tried countless under-eye concealers over the course of my career. The one that keeps me coming back, tube after tube? Tarte’s Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer.

I’m among countless Shape Tape superfans. In fact, the InStyle beauty team, who spent over 100 hours researching, swatching, and spackling dozens of concealers, awarded Shape Tape the coveted title of “Best Overall” out of all their winning picks. The decision was based on five crucial attributes of a stellar undereye concealer — texture, coverage, staying power, and creasing. Shape Tape scored perfectly in all five categories.

In addition to earning full marks from my discerning colleagues, Shape Tape is a staple for many makeup artists and a championed choice for beauty buffs on social media. This concealer has also garnered high praise from InStyle readers, who selected it as the “Best Concealer” during last year’s InStyle Reader’s Choice Awards.

Perhaps you’re one of those readers — in which case, you’re familiar with Shape Tape’s many bounties. If you’ve yet to try it, you’re in for a treat, and you certainly should treat yourself: For a super limited time, Ulta slashed the price on Tarte’s award-winning concealer. But don’t wait, this deal only lasts until December 2.

Ulta

Shop now: $20 (Originally $31); ulta.com

In case you need more incentive: The formula is infused with skin-loving ingredients, including soothing shea butter, moisturizing mango butter, and brightening licorice root, which doubles down on undereye darkness. Plus, by creating a supple skin canvas for the concealer to glide on smoothly, these ingredients prevent cakiness and creasing. As one InStyle tester with mature skin noted, "this formula lasted all day without creasing or giving me extra wrinkles."

My favorite factor is the unparalleled coverage this concealer provides. Because it’s highly pigmented (though, again, not the least bit cakey), a swipe under each eye is all I need to transform from haggard to bright-eyed in a flash. Immediate to work, it’s slow to fade: Tarte claims the formula lasts for 16 hours of wear, to which I can totally attest (even after workouts and weddings, at which I sweat and cry profusely).

I recommend this concealer to virtually everyone who asks — and, thanks to its 35-hue shade range, I feel confident that anyone can find the perfect match. If under-eye shadows are the bane of your beauty existence, I implore you to snag this concealer while it’s still on stellar sale and while every shade is still in stock. (Fun fact: one sells every 12 seconds, as per data from Tarte).

Here’s to joining me and the rest of the Shape Tape superfans in nixing sleepy under eyes. Shop the beloved Tarte Shape Tape concealer at Ulta today.

