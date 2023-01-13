TikTok Can’t Stop Raving About Tarte’s Buzzy Contour Wand — and I Can Confirm It’s Worth the Hype

The buildable formula is creamy and beginner-friendly.

Aleah Wright
Published on January 13, 2023

Tarte Sculpt Tape Review
When it comes to contouring, I’m always searching for a perfectly creamy shade that not only defines the hollows of my cheeks, but also adds just the right amount of warmth to my face for that snatched makeup look. Incorporating contour is crucial for my makeup routine, and the right contour stick can make all the difference. And right now, Tarte Cosmetics is making that difference with its new Sculpt Tape Contour Wand that the internet can’t get enough of.

The Tarte Sculpt Tape Wand has been the talk of TikTok since its late December launch, with the hashtag #tartecontourwand garnering over 3.5 million views to date. Many beauty creators like Raven Alexandria have been raving about its blendable formula and saturated pigment. Tarte states that the contour wand is a “facelift in a tube” that helps to achieve a chiseled look. The vegan formula features moisturizing, brightening, and blurring ingredients like shea butter, licorice root, and diamond powder.

The wand is available in five shades at Tarte for $35, or you can snag it with a contour brush at QVC for $15 off with the code OFFER at checkout if you are a new customer. 

The twist and lock tube contains 0.4-ounces of product that rises to the top of the applicator with a simple squeeze of the fingers. Application is easy — once the liquid enters the applicator, apply a few dots to the cheeks, forehead, and temple, then use a contour brush to dab and blend into the skin. I enjoy how the Tarte wand gives a sleek finish that doesn’t look muddy or harsh; the formula is buildable and definitely beginner-friendly for a makeup novice. As a makeup enthusiast, I enjoy how creamy the formula of the contour is. I purchased the deepest shade, Rich Bronze, to highlight and define my face. It’s easy to glide the liquid on to my skin and I work quickly to blend it out with a contour brush. Plus, the warmer tones in the Sculpt Tape Contour Wand complement the complexion tones of my foundation.  

In addition to going viral, many TikTok creators say the Tarte contour is similar to the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand that’s often sold out. Creator Kelly Strack did a comparison video of the two wands, where she points out that you need less using the Tarte wand since it’s “so pigmented.” “It’s super similar, it is a bit cheaper and has more shades,” she concludes. 

I can safely say that I’ll be repurchasing the Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour Wand for that bold defined makeup look. Snag yours at QVC or Tarte before all the shades sell out.

