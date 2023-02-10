The Dewy Foundation Behind the Influencer Trip Everyone's Talking About Launched — and Our Editors Love It

I used to slap heavy foundation and loads of concealer onto my face. It’s what everyone did; bold contour, dark smokey eyes, and defined brows included. But gone are the days where “good” makeup consists of cakey coverage. One look at TikTok, and you’ll see it’s all about well-formulated products that look airy and natural on the face. The product that’s currently taking the reins? Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint.

The tint is the product behind Tarte’s Dubai influencer trip, which was seemingly all over social media. Now, the product has exclusively launched at QVC, and just so you know, it’s bound to sell out fast. It’s easy to see why: The medium-coverage tint comes in 24 shades, is packed with 10 superfruits, and includes hyaluronic acid, delivering an unbeatable glow and natural finish. The 16-hour wear formula also strives to blur the look of pores and minimize fine lines, which is always a yes in my book. Best of all, it’s waterproof, making it ideal for plunging in the hot tub or taking on your next getaway. But, does the Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint really work? Well, two InStyle editors and myself tested the must-have tint, and spoiler alert: It’s good. But don’t wait too long to learn about (and snag!) the new product, because it’s being wiped off the shelves as we speak.

Ruby McAuliffe, Associate Commerce Editor, Fashion

I’ll kick us off by saying I looked at three methods of testing: blendability, finish, and longevity. To start, I applied the product with a beauty sponge and it took me all but three minutes to blend the product into my face (win number one). And while I have pretty even skin as it is, I always crave a bit more glow, especially during the winter. Thankfully, this product made me look as if I had just applied a super-dewy moisturizer; it offered a lit-from-within kind of luminosity. The coverage was also perfect, as I always want my natural skin to peek through. Tarte’s Maracuja Juice Glow met that desire while feeling weightless on the skin, making it a product I’d reach for on the daily (win number two). But would it last? Considering it’s marketed as a 16-hour wear tint and I wore it for a total of 13 hours without a mega-makeup mishap, I say yes (win number three).

Christina Butan, Senior Writer and Strategist

Up next, Christina Butan, InStyle senior writer and strategist, put the tint to the test. “I was super excited to try Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint after seeing all the buzz around it on TikTok,” she said. “The biggest test for me was to see if the Tarte tint was easy to apply with my fingers, and it really was.” Butan said the tint was “smooth and easily spreadable.” Even better, she noticed the “glow it imparted on [her] skin immediately” and “definitely felt more fresh-faced.”

Unfortunately, the shade she received for testing (27S, Light Medium Sand) wasn’t quite the right match for her (though her summer skin may say otherwise). However, she plans on purchasing the product in her correct shade “due to its easy application, redness coverage, and soft, glowy results.”

Kaelin Dodge, Beauty Writer

Kaelin Dodge, a beauty writer for InStyle, followed by saying “[her] dry skin and foundations don't always mix,” as formulas cake at “dry spots” and make blending difficult. However, “Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint packs a punch of hydrating ingredients that makes it easy to both apply and wear,” Dodge said. She applied it using her fingers, “pressing it into the skin and adding a touch more to the redness-prone areas of [her] face.”

“I love how it neutralizes and blurs the appearance of flare-ups while still letting my freckles show through,” Dodge concluded. However, she notes that the tint takes a “little work and a damp beauty blender” to blend into the hairline and around the brows. But according to Dodge, “that one extra step gave this a smooth, consistent finish.”

Shop now: $40; qvc.com

Tarte’s new Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint hasn’t just garnered the approval of three InStyle editors, but it’s also empowering women and reducing our carbon footprint, per the brand. “We've partnered with a cooperative in the rainforest to develop an all-female farming community,” said Tarte in a statement. There, “they use the seeds that would normally be discarded,” and instead “cold-press them into maracuja oil,” which in turns give us a super dreamy tint.

Shop the new launch Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint exclusively at QVC today before the hot item sells out.

