Shoppers Say These Stretchy, Wide-Leg Pants "Feel Like a Dream," and They're on Sale for $22

Dress them up and down all spring long.

Published on March 7, 2023

Amazon Wide-Leg Pants Sale
As someone who works from home most of the week, I’ve gotten quite used to the soft pants lifestyle. Leggings and sweatpants now make up the majority of my closet with just a few pairs of jeans mixed in for my in-office days. That’s why I’m constantly on the hunt for stretchy pants that still look cute, and Amazon shoppers have convinced me to add these now-$22 wide-leg pants to my cart.  

Available in 17 colors and patterns, the loose-fitting pants are made from a machine-washable blend of polyester and spandex that a shopper called “lightweight, soft, and smooth.” They have a high, elastic waistband with flattering ruching, two side pockets, and pleating on the front, so they’ll drape nicely on your legs. Choose from sizes S through 4XL. 

The best part of these pants is that you can easily dress them up or down, depending on how you accessorize them. On the weekends, wear these yoga pants with a graphic tee and slippers to lounge around the house. If you work from home, like I do, style the pants with a cardigan or knit pullover for a more elevated look. And if you do have to go into the office, you can get away with wearing these pants with a button-down shirt and loafers — no one will know they don’t have a button or zipper. 

Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the stretchy pants a five-star rating, and hundreds left glowing reviews. One person said the bottoms “feel like a dream,” since they are “so soft and comfortable.” Another shopper confirmed they “can be fancy, or you could wear them with tennis shoes,” noting that they “would buy another pair in a heartbeat.”

The true quality test for a pair of stretchy pants is how well they hold up in the wash, and according to shoppers, the Tarse wide-leg bottoms made the cut. One reviewer confirmed they “do not stretch or shrink in the wash,” while another person said they “kept their color after washing in cold [water].” A third shopper said they “did not pill when washed,” which is a major green flag in my book. 

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of comfy weekend pants or have incorporated loungewear into your everyday life, like me, now is the time to grab these customer-loved wide-leg pants on sale for $22 at Amazon. 

