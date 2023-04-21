Target’s Hidden Spring Dress Section Is Full of Colorful, Breezy Options Under $40

These longer, warmer days we’ve been enjoying lately mean spring’s temperatures and shorter hemlines are — finally — officially here to stay. As you’re shopping your own closet for something breezy to wear, or if spring cleaning finds you with several empty hangers, Target’s spring dress edit is here to save the day.

The new collection includes whimsical prints, bold solids and new takes on classic looks, all in cuts and styles that shoppers say are “so flattering” and make them feel “so cute.” In this dress edit, you’ll find on-trend puff sleeves, cutouts, and enough color and pattern options to take you from the office to date night or out on a walk in the sun with ease. And, in true Target fashion, nearly all of these new, high-quality dresses are under $40, making them affordable enough to add a few of your favorites to your virtual cart. While the list was hard to narrow down, we rounded up 10 of our favorites below.

Target Spring Dresses Under $40

We all love a dress that looks great with sneakers, flats, sandals, or wedges, and the Knox Rose A-Line dress can be worn with all of the above. This cotton-blend dress comes with adjustable straps, pockets and a smocked back for a touch of extra stretch. Choose from two floral prints (pink or tan) or beige with gray stripes. One shopper called the breezy style “the perfect spring to summer transition dress.”

There’s something about linen that signals summer is just around the corner, and this mini dress certainly gets us excited for warmer weather. The raglan sleeves, flattering pleats along the waist, and V-neck design all add up to a playful yet classy look for day or night. Plus, this dress has two deep, hidden pockets built into the side seams. One shopper said they were so enamored with the style and fit, they “went back for every color,” which is saying a lot for a dress that comes in six hues.

The peek-a-boo cut-outs on the sides of this mini dress elevate this wardrobe staple from day in to date night. Dress it up with heels or down with a jean jacket and sandals — this dress has no limits.

With a flirty back cut-out, side slits, and pockets, this dress is beckoning you to have some fun. Available in black, green, pink and, red floral, this look is versatile enough to wear out to lunch with friends, running errands, or simply hanging out at home.

Like the name suggests, you may feel like a ballerina in this dress with its elegant high-low hem and A-line skirt. This midi is fitted at the top before it flares out from the waist, creating a classic style that’s well-suited for summer fun. One shopper “loves that the dress is lightweight and stretchy,” and also noted that it’s “very flattering and has pockets!”

Browse through more shopper-loved Target spring dress finds under $40 before these popular styles sell out, and check out more favorites, below.

