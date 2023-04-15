Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here, and It’s Full of Breezy Dresses and Flattering Swimwear

Target’s designer collaborations are like my own little holiday. Every spring and fall, the retailer partners with designers to bring their signature styles to their stores — at, of course, a Target price-point. But despite keeping prices low, Target and its partnered designers maintain a high-level of quality, evidenced by the Sandy Liang cargo pants and Rixo dresses I’ve been wearing for two years now. The only downside to the coveted brands suddenly being budget-friendly? Items sell fast — like, really fast — and often sell out within a few hours of the drop.

To help you quickly navigate the newest drop, which features collections from the celebrity-loved brand Rhode, vibrant Fe Noel, and summer-ready Agua Bendita, we rounded up the six must-have items from each collaboration. Get ready to (quickly) shop flowy dresses, eye-catching trousers, and swimwear so stylish you might be like, “Actually, it also works as a bodysuit,” with prices starting at just $25.

Rhode x Target

The Rhode collection is full of the brand’s bold and vibrant signature prints. The drop features a number of feminine designs with modern touches, like ruffles paired with cutouts or a timeless print on a trendy two-piece, the latter of which I’m adding to my cart, stat.

As someone who tends to overthink, I love how straightforward but still stylish a two-piece outfit is. I plan to live in this tieed Rhode midi-skirt this summer paired with its accompanying crop top (though I’m also going to challenge myself to style them separately from one another). The lightweight, flowy design is perfect for warm weather and I’m personally obsessed with how the full-coverage skirt is contrasted by the more skin-baring top.

For something a little more full-coverage, you can grab the brand’s bell-sleeve jumpsuit in a groovy, Zinnia-inspired pattern. This pick features a surprise cut-out detail just above the waist, a subtle reveal that’s been seen all over red carpets.

And with summer approaching, you’re going to want to grab this dotted and ruffled one piece from the limited-edition collaboration. This features a flattering ruched bodice and underwire cups that provide ample support for fuller chests and extra umph for those of us with a little less. And when you turn around, you’ll find a skin-revealing, lower-back cut out.



Agua Bendita x Target

Agua Bendita’s designs pay homage to the team’s native country of Colombia, with the goal of creating lively pieces that can be worn from the street to the beach. For the beach, I can’t take my eyes off this one-piece, whose dainty floral design is made more modern with dark hues and pops of bold reds and yellows. The swimsuit provides medium coverage and ample support, with thick straps and built-in (though removable) cups.

From this collection, there are two dresses I anticipate selling quickly: The flutter-sleeve mini and tie-front midi. Both are perfect for summer, designed out of lightweight, breathable fabrics meant to flow. The midi, a bit more occasional, will be great for dinner dates and even more casual summer weddings. And the mini, whose flutter sleeves and pleated hem add a romantic touch, I plan to make one of my everyday summer staples.

Fe Noel x Target

Fe Noel’s Caribbean-inspired collection was designed with the brand's “Make Life Beautiful” ethos in mind, and it’s evident in the stunning colors and eye-catching prints. Fe Noel is about standing out and feeling good about it. From this drop, I’m eyeing the Palm Leaf Flutter-Sleeve maxi dress, which is available in a beautiful, satin-like fuschia material. With this dress, the designer balances the deep v-neck’s sexiness with a near floor-length hem and exaggerated sleeves.

And in prepping for warmer weather, I’m grabbing this risqué one piece that pairs two of the year’s biggest trends: Metallics and cut outs. This pick is, simply put, very cool — so much so that if you decided to wear it for a night out as a bodysuit, I wouldn’t judge. And why not wear it with this pair of wide-leg trousers, whose brown stripe compliments the swimsuit's bronze hue.

Is your cart full? I’m not surprised. Shop the rest of Target’s latest designer collab here, before everything inevitably sells out.