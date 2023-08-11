Target Is Collaborating With Rowing Blazers — and Prices Start at Just $5

There are over 100 preppy-cool pieces.

By
Lindy Segal
Lindy Segal headshot
Lindy Segal
Lindy is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle writer based in New York City. In her spare time, she writes a Substack newsletter called GATEKEEPING, and watches Bravo with her chihuahua mix, Barney.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 @ 11:29AM
Rowing Blazers x Target
Courtesy Target.

On the heels of spring collaborations with RHODE, Fe Noel, and Agua Bendita, Target just announced its newest designer partnership — and it's a good one. The mega-retailer is teaming up with Rowing Blazers, purveyors of all things new-school prep, for a collection of more than 100 items, which will be available beginning Saturday, Sept. 23, on Target.com and in select Target stores.

"This fall, we're teaming up with Rowing Blazers, a brand known for putting a fresh, colorful twist on American classics," Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target says in a press release. "The limited-time-only collection includes apparel, accessories, and home products that deliver affordable style — with items starting at just $5 and most items under $30 — and pieces that the entire family, including pets, can enjoy as we transition to cooler weather."

Clothing items will include the brand's signature rugby shirts, crewnecks, blazers, trousers, and jackets in sport-inspired styles in sizes XXS-5X.

Emily Ratajkowski in a rowing blazers jacket
Emily Ratajkowski in a Rowing Blazers jacket.

Getty Images

Rowing Blazers was founded in 2017 by designer, archeologist, and former U.S. national team rower and World Championships bronze medalist in rowing Jack Carlson. It quickly became a celeb favorite and has been worn by the likes of Ziwe, Emily Ratajkowski, and Timothee Chalamet. The brand is also known for bringing back the "Black Sheep" and "I'm a Luxury" sweater styles famously worn by Princess Diana.

Pieces can typically go for $295 for a sweater or $195 for a rugby shirt, so the Target line will be considerably more accessible.

"Working with Target on this partnership is a dream come true," says Carlson. "My vision for the Rowing Blazers brand is based on the idea of taking the classics and making them fun, interesting, and approachable. This collaboration allows us to be more accessible than ever — with first-time products for Rowing Blazers like children's clothing and home decor."

Rowing Blazers x Target will be available Sept. 23 on Target.com and in select Target stores.

Related Articles
I'm A Shopping Editor and I'm Adding These Transitional Pieces From Nordstrom's New Arrivals To My Cart
I’m a Shopping Editor, and I’m Adding These 8 Nordstrom New Arrivals to My Summer-to-Fall Wardrobe
The 10 Most Popular Finds on Amazon Start at $1 â Including Priyanka Chopra's Exact $12 Jeans
The 10 Most Popular Finds on Amazon Start at $1 — Including Priyanka Chopra's Exact $12 Jeans
Jessica Alba Wore This Transitional Wardrobe Staple to Taylor Swiftâs Tour, and You Can Snag Similar Under-$50 Amazon Styles
Jessica Alba’s Eras Tour Outfit Included a Fall-Ready Closet Essential You Can Get for Less Than $45 at Amazon
Taylor Swift Wore the Easiest, Multi-Seasonal Bodysuit and I Found 5 Spot-On Lookalikes
Taylor Swift Wore the Easy, Casual Wardrobe Staple That Defies Seasons
Emily Ratajkowski Victoria's Secret
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted Victoria's Secret's Latest Launch in the Strappiest Underwear
Katie Holmes Sweatpants
Katie Holmes Just Gave Us Permission to Wear This Classic, $18 Indoor Staple Outside
Amazon Romper
My Mom Is Replacing Her Summer Dresses With This Comfy Amazon Romper That Has 1 Super Flattering Detail
Amazon Off-the-Shoulder Top
My Sister Owns Multiple Colors of This Transitional Amazon Top That’s on Sale Starting at $13
Sarah Michelle Gellar White Pants
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore the Rule-Breaking Pants That Are Actually a Practical Closet Staple
Princess Diana and Prince Charles Wedding Day
Here Is a Never-Before-Seen Look at Princess Diana's "Spare" Wedding Dress
Breezy Blouse Styles that Amazon Shoppers Love Most
Out of Thousands of Breezy Blouses on Amazon, These Are the 8 Under-$30 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Blake Lively's Sizzling Pool Look Included a Sexy Two-Piece That Featured a Super Flattering Detail
Blake Lively’s Fire-Red Bikini Featured a Super Sexy Detail — and I Found 6 Lookalikes Starting at $20
Nordstrom Sale
I'm Snagging These Last-Minute Fashion and Beauty Finds From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ASAP
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s All-Black Swimsuit Featured One Really Chic Detail Shoppers Call “So Flattering”
Amazon Lightweight Dress
The “Perfect Lightweight Dress” Does Exist, According to Amazon Shoppers — and It’s on Sale for $26
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit Is $150, but I Found a Flattering Lookalike for $35 at Amazon