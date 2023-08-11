Target Is Collaborating With Rowing Blazers — and Prices Start at Just $5

On the heels of spring collaborations with RHODE, Fe Noel, and Agua Bendita, Target just announced its newest designer partnership — and it's a good one. The mega-retailer is teaming up with Rowing Blazers, purveyors of all things new-school prep, for a collection of more than 100 items, which will be available beginning Saturday, Sept. 23, on Target.com and in select Target stores.

"This fall, we're teaming up with Rowing Blazers, a brand known for putting a fresh, colorful twist on American classics," Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target says in a press release. "The limited-time-only collection includes apparel, accessories, and home products that deliver affordable style — with items starting at just $5 and most items under $30 — and pieces that the entire family, including pets, can enjoy as we transition to cooler weather."

Clothing items will include the brand's signature rugby shirts, crewnecks, blazers, trousers, and jackets in sport-inspired styles in sizes XXS-5X.

Emily Ratajkowski in a Rowing Blazers jacket. Getty Images

Rowing Blazers was founded in 2017 by designer, archeologist, and former U.S. national team rower and World Championships bronze medalist in rowing Jack Carlson. It quickly became a celeb favorite and has been worn by the likes of Ziwe, Emily Ratajkowski, and Timothee Chalamet. The brand is also known for bringing back the "Black Sheep" and "I'm a Luxury" sweater styles famously worn by Princess Diana.

Pieces can typically go for $295 for a sweater or $195 for a rugby shirt, so the Target line will be considerably more accessible.

"Working with Target on this partnership is a dream come true," says Carlson. "My vision for the Rowing Blazers brand is based on the idea of taking the classics and making them fun, interesting, and approachable. This collaboration allows us to be more accessible than ever — with first-time products for Rowing Blazers like children's clothing and home decor."

Rowing Blazers x Target will be available Sept. 23 on Target.com and in select Target stores.