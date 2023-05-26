Target’s Memorial Day Sale Has Comfy Sandals, Flowy Dresses, and More Summer Fashion for Up to 67% Off

The "super flattering" pieces start at $24.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Published on May 26, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target Memorial Day Fashion Roundup
Photo:

Target/ InStyle

We are officially in summer mode, and so is Target. The retailer’s Memorial Day Weekend Summer Kickoff Sale has begun, with nearly 200,000 deals to shop, including affordable clothing and accessories to give your wardrobe a major refresh. With so many items on sale, we narrowed it down to 17 top deals, and prices start at just $24.

To start, everyday and special occasion summer dresses are up to 29% off. Find breezy, flowy midi dresses like this airy tiered look, along with more dressed-up styles that feature on-trend cut-out details to keep you feeling every sense of the word “cool.” Target also marked down lightweight athleisure pieces to take you through summer, including satin joggers that can be worn almost anywhere with a heel and quick-drying leggings in a variety of prints, up to 67 percent off.

And not to be forgotten, the retailer steeply discounted more than 1,600 summer shoes and sandals just in time for pedi season. Canvas sneakers, flat mules, stacked heels, and more styles are on sale, including options with a cushioned footbed so you can comfortably wear them all season long.

These top fashion deals at Target are going fast and colors are already selling out, so keep scrolling to add clothing and accessories to your virtual cart before the sale ends on
May 29.

Target Memorial Day Dress Deals

August Sky Women's Wide Striped Midi Dress

Target

Target’s Memorial Day sale includes a variety of breezy dresses to look effortlessly chic this summer. This August Sky midi dress comes in 11 colors, and shoppers are calling it “super flattering,” but recommend sizing down. You can also find above-the-knee dresses including this mini dress with discreet pockets and a belted waist, or this tiered mini dress with a self-tie neck. If you’re in need of a dress for wedding season, this high-low bodycon option with near-perfect ratings is “elegant” according to one shopper, and it embraces the mermaidcore trend with its “slight mermaid-like flare hem.”

Target Memorial Day Activewear Deals

24seven Comfort Apparel Comfortable Solid Color Palazzo Lounge Pants

Target

With deals on activewear up to 67 percent off, it’s the perfect time to stock up on comfortable, warm-weather clothes for when you’re out and about or lounging at home. Find relaxed styles including these wide-leg lounge pants available in seven colors for 30 percent off. You can also shop satin joggers that offer an elevated take on the cozy style (pro tip: these go well with flip flops or stilettos, and every shoe style in between) — but hurry, these are so popular, several colors are already sold out.

Target Memorial Day Shoe Deals

Journee Collection Womens Olivea Tru Comfort Foam Slip On Almond Toe Mules Flats

Target

A variety of shoe styles including sneakers, mules, sandals, and stacked heels are steeply discounted. Of-the-moment mules are on sale for 40 percent off, like these pointed-toe slip-ons with bow detailing, along with these Journee Collection mules designed with a delicate braided upper. If you’re looking for a heeled version of the braided trend, snag these stacked heel pumps made with vegan leather. Or opt for full-on comfort with these sandals that one shopper said are “extremely comfortable to walk in.”

There are so many more fashion deals happening right now at Target, so keep scrolling to shop your summer picks before the sale ends on May 29.

August Sky Women's Smocked Midi Dress

Target

Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); target.com

Petal and Pup Womens Yvonne Hi Lo Midi Dress

Target

Shop now: $69 (Originally $89); target.com

Allegra K Women's Elastic Waist Casual Athleisure Pants Ankle Length Joggers

Target

Shop now: $43 (Originally $57); target.com

ASICS Women's New Strong 92 Printed Tights

Target

Shop now: $25 (Originally $70); target.com

Journee Collection Womens Fylicia Open Toe Mid Stacked Heel Pumps

Target

Shop now: $45 (Originally $75); target.com

Levi's Womens Mdrn Lo Stacked Canvas Textured Casual Platform Sneaker Shoe

Target

Shop now: $35 (Originally $60); target.com

