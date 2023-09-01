10 Fall Fashion Essentials to Shop From Target’s Labor Day Sale — Starting at $31

While I have zero interest in abiding by an antiquated fashion rule that claims white after Labor Day is a faux pas, I’ll happily use the holiday as an excuse to dust off my favorite leather pants and a jacket or two.

If your closet isn’t already bursting with fall-ready styles, you’re in luck: Target is hosting a massive Labor Day sale so you can stock up on seasonal essentials before the weather actually requires them. The retailer is slashing prices on stylish transitional jackets, pants, and boots.

Best Fashion Deals at Target's Labor Day Sale

Bearpaw Retro Shorty Boots

It’s official: After taking over the fashion scene last fall, short platform boots are back. In case you can’t get your hands on that viral pair (or just don’t want to spend the cash), these Bearpaw Retro Shorty Boots are almost identical and on sale right now. One customer called them the “most comfortable, warm, cutest boots ever,” noting that they get “asked about them daily.” Another reviewer echoed that sentiment, sharing that they get “tons of compliments” on the style.

Faux Leather Pants

Leather pants are a staple that I truly can’t live without. And while I’ve personally been coveting a brown pair myself, I’m not willing to drop the cash on actual leather pants at the moment. Luckily, Target has a faux pair that looks just like the real thing. The straight leg and high-waist silhouette is both on-trend and flattering, while the material itself promises to be more lightweight and breathable than many authentic leathers actually are. You can dress down the pants with a tee and sneakers, or elevate the look entirely by tossing on a good pair of heels and accessories.

Faux Fur Paneled Leather Parka Jacket

This moto-style leather jacket is one of the easiest ways to look cool while staying warm as the temps start dipping. It’s not only functional (layering is key come fall), but thanks to the patchwork design and faux fur detailing, this Paneled Parka will elevate any look. Not to mention, the neutral shade makes it so versatile for pairing with just about anything.

Petal and Pup Polly Colour Block Button-Down Top

Forget what you know about abandoning vibrant colors the second the calendar strikes September. Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean you can’t liven up your wardrobe with a bright hue, and we’re loving this hot pink Petal and Pup Polly button-up shirt that’s currently marked down. The oversized design features a collared neckline, cuffed long sleeves, and a color block that gives this otherwise classic look a modern flair.

Keep scrolling for more on-sale styles at Target to bulk up your fall wardrobe.

Members Only Popover Puffer Oversized Jacket

Casual Ribbed High-Waist Tie Pants

Twist Mini Shirt Dress

Long Sleeve Plaid Oversized Shirt

Corduroy Lightweight Jacket