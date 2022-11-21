Target Marked Down So Many Cozy Winter Fashion Essentials by Up to 80%

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Published on November 21, 2022 @ 10:00PM

During the holiday season, our ever-growing list of must-buy gifts for friends and family is often top of mind. But don’t neglect your own needs — and your wardrobe’s — while the deals are hot. 

If there’s one retailer we can faithfully rely on to offer huge savings during the holidays, it’s Target. This transitional season when fall days quickly turn chilly is an ideal time to take stock of your own closet and refresh your winter wardrobe with some pieces that can take an old look and make it appear new. With Target’s Black Friday deals already in effect, it’s easier than ever to upgrade.

Best Clothing Deals

Women's Fuzzy Cardigan - A New Dayâ¢

Add some fun, fresh finds to your closet with pieces that mix fashion and functionality. Experiment with pops of color with this on-trend hot pink belted trench coat, which can be worn casually with jeans or over a dress and boots for a special occasion. 

Target’s deals also include plenty of items that deliver a snugly feel. Sport a fuzzy sweater tank in black, red, or holiday green atop a matching V-Neck cardigan, which one shopper said is “amazingly soft and so vibrant.” Pair your matching set with back-in-style skinny jeans for just $20 (did the trend ever truly die?), for an instantly chic daytime look. Even dresses can offer comfort, like this smocked long-sleeve dress, a Kate Middleton-approved style.

Best Footwear Deals

Levi's Womens Olivia CVS Canvas Hightop Fashion Sneaker Shoe

Target

Since your footwear from last year may not survive another winter, update your boot selection with a pair of platform boots that will literally elevate your look. These Levi’s canvas combat boots offer a cushioned footbed for comfort and can easily be dressed up or down. For a style that makes more of a statement, grab this quilted pair that hits at the knee and features a cushioned insole and stretchy material around the calf for a comfy wide fit. Looking to get a bit more cozy? Opt for this ankle-length Ugg dupe that will keep your toes toasty in the elements. One shopper said these boots “are everything you could want…[they’re] comfortable and keep your feet warm.”

Best Handbag Deals

Satchel Handbag - A New Dayâ¢

And because no outfit is complete without the right handbag, snatch up some vibrant options up to 50 percent off. Play with color and fabric with this spacious tote, offered in olive and lavender It features a puffer-style design and is roomy enough to fit all of your essentials. If you prioritize organization when it comes to your handbags, add this triple compartment satchel to your virtual cart — the denim blue shade is 50 percent off right now.

Calling all Harry Potter fans! Grab this Ravenclaw-inspired handbag, to show off your house. The shoulder bag is also available in yellow Hufflepuff, both featuring a metal badge with the house name. 

Stock up on some of these stylish finds at Target starting at $15, which just may become your new go-tos throughout the winter season.

