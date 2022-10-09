Target’s Highly-Anticipated Fall Designer Collection Is Finally Here, and Prices Start at Just $30

You know the joke: You go to Target to buy one thing for your bathroom and then leave with a cart full of clothes, a new kitchen tool, and probably a drink from Starbucks. It’s like walking through a museum of everything you could possibly need and want, where both get equal weight. And now, as if it wasn’t already our one-stop-shop, the retailer has launched its latest designer clothing collection.

The newest collaboration brings collections from Kika Vargas, La Ligne, and Sergio Hudson to the store with Target-friendly prices: There are over 100 items under $40, including fall-ready dresses, sweaters, and skirts. And while the collections are affordable, they don’t skimp on the quality; speaking from personal experience, the Sandy Liang cargos I bought from last fall’s designer drop (as well as a Rixo dress from the one before) are still in heavy rotation in my wardrobe, and despite repeat wears and plenty of washes, look brand new.

Each collection is unique to its designer’s style — you’ll find plenty of knits from La Ligne, an Olivia Wilde-approved brand, and work-ready wear from Sergio Hudson — but all are fall-ready and available in sizes XXS through 4X. Given how quickly previous collaborations have sold out, we recommend adding your favorite items to cart quickly (before they’re gone). To help you work your way through Target’s newest designer drop, we dug through each collection to find the items you need this fall.

Kika Vargas x Target

The Colombian designer brings her signature statement sleeves, frills, and romanticism to this Target collection, as well as some eye-catching colors and patterns. This wrap top, which has both scalloped-edges and oversized puff sleeves, instantly elevates a simple pair of pants. And to create a Canadian tuxedo-inspired look, pair this indigo button-down top, made with recycled cotton, with your favorite pair of dark wash jeans.

You’ll also find incredible patterns in Vargas’ collection, including a floral print puff-sleeve dress with an autumn-inspired yellow; pair this romantic mini with your favorite fall boots and the designer’s scallop edge trench coat for a fall-ready look.

La Ligne x Target

If you’re in need of a new fall sweater, you’re in the right place with La Ligne’s collection. La Ligne brings its signature knitwear to Target, with stripes as the star of the show — a timeless (but never basic) print. The oversized navy quarter zip with cream stripes brings the coastal grandmother style into colder months, while this oversized cardigan incorporates the brand’s signature pattern into an ultra cozy knit.

La Ligne also proves that the cozy sets we wore on repeat for the past few years are here to stay. The brand’s take on the popular style includes a turtleneck and a pair of sweater pants, both available in a vibrant green with a light blue side stripe.

Sergio Hudson x Target

Sergio Hudson brought his impeccable tailoring and vibrant, jewel-toned hues to Target’s most work-ready designer collection, proving business attire doesn’t have to mean black on black. Upgrade a white button-down by pairing it with these wide leg, high-waisted pants in a bright teal, or complete your look with this statement-making red blazer that adds an instant pop of color.

Hudson’s also incorporated playful animal prints into his Target collection, a nice contrast to the clean, tailored lines. This zebra print blouse would make a statement even when paired with a pair of simple black slacks, and this sweater dress — though maybe not work ready — features one of the year’s hottest, Rihanna-approved trends: cutouts.

Target’s Fall Designer Collection is an easy way to add high-quality pieces to your wardrobe without having to pay premium prices — shop it ASAP before it sells out.

