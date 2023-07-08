Target's Summer Sale Is Here With Flattering Swimsuits, Comfy Sandals, and Glowy Skincare for Up to 50% Off

These are the 20 fashion and beauty deals you won't want to miss.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 8, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Targetâs Summer Sale Has Breezy Dresses, Flattering Swimsuits, Sandals, and More
Photo:

Getty Images

If your sandal lineup is missing a comfy option, your dress selection is feeling a tad lackluster, or your skincare regimen needs hydrating products to counteract all the sun you’ve been getting, then Target’s early Circle Week deals have come at the right time.

At this very moment, we’re approaching some of the summer’s most highly anticipated sales of the year, and one you absolutely don’t want to miss is Target’s Circle Week Event. While the sale officially starts July 9 and runs through July 15, there are already impressive fashion and skincare deals up to 50 percent off you can shop right now ahead of time.

Shopping sales can be intimidating, so we did the legwork for you and found flattering wedding guest-ready dresses, comfy and supportive swimsuits, cushioned slip-on sandals, and anti-aging skincare deals you won’t want to pass up. Our must-have picks from Target will fulfill your shopping checklist and then some.

Best Dress Deals

Target Allegra K Women's V Neck Smocked Elastic Waist Short Sleeve Boho Crochet Trim Mini Dress

Target

A flowy and flattering dress is a summer closet staple. While we love a good pair of denim jeans or shorts, nothing beats the freedom of an airy dress that can be worn to all of your warm-weather outings. Target already has several discounted styles, including this V-neck smocked mini dress available in six summery hues like pink, green, and white. For a silhouette with a longer hemline, opt for a midi dress like this smocked floral style that one shopper called “flattering” and another reviewer described as a great ensemble for a “wedding or brunch,” praising the fabric for being lightweight and cool enough to wear outside in the summer heat.

Best Swim Deals

Target Anne Cole Women's Square Neck Shirred One Piece Swimsuit

Target

If you plan on spending most of the summer soaking up as much sun as possible, then a comfy swimsuit is a necessity. This Anne Cole square neck one-piece features a “soft yet supportive material,” as mentioned by one shopper, that “fits great” and is “comfortable to wear all day at the beach.” Plus, several reviewers raved about the suit’s flattering fit. If you prefer swim separates, this underwire bikini top from Lands’ End offers “nice coverage,” according to one reviewer, and another said it gave them “the support [they] wanted” in a swim top.

Best Sandal Deals

Target Journee Collection Womens Addilynn Tru Comfort Foam Puffy Slide Sandal

Target

Who needs sneakers in the summer when you can let your feet actually breathe while simultaneously showing off your newly pedicured toes? Target’s sandal sale includes these “go-with-anything” puffy slides, as one shopper described them, and also added that they’re “perfect for summer” thanks to their comfy cushioned soles. If you’re attending any outdoor weddings soon, these lace-up espadrille wedges are currently 25 percent off. One reviewer is looking forward to purchasing the style in more colors after raving about how “cute and comfortable” they are.

Best Skincare Deals

Target ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 1.6 oz

Target

Finding the right skincare products to tackle your specific skin concerns can be pricey, making Target’s numerous skincare deals all the more enticing, like this Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. It’s $71 off and has over 800 five-star reviews praising the lightweight, anti-aging moisturizer as “worth every penny.” One 60-year-old shopper called it “the best [moisurizer they] have ever used.” This Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment is also on sale and uses activated charcoal to rid the skin of blackheads and reduce pores for a more balanced complexion.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Early Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Save Up to 71% on These Amazon Fashion and Beauty Deals Before Prime Day
Eyelash Serum
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Over Their "Thicker" and "Longer" Lashes After Using This Now-$25 Growth Serum
Oprah-Loved NYDJ Jeans
The Flattering Denim Brand Oprah Once Said Fits Her “Perfectly” Is Up to 65% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Related Articles
Shakira
Shakira Put a Flashy Twist on the Summer Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Always Wears
Kaia Gerber, wearing a haute couture fashion week trend you can actually wear, walks the Valentino runway at Haute Couture fashion week.
10 Haute Couture Fashion Week Trends You Can Actually Wear
Boldify Root Cover-Up Product on Sale
This Sweat-Proof Hairline Powder Conceals Thinning Hair, Patchiness, and Bald Spots for Up to 48 Hours
Showing how to wear the tomato girl aesthetic, Sydney Sweeney wears a white dress, brown belt, silk scarf, and sunglasses.
Tomato Girl Summer Explained, Plus 3 Foodie-Forward Aesthetic Alternatives
Women wearing clothes from the Best Clothing Brands on Amazon including Floerns Women's Floral Print Tie Strap Square Neck Ruffle Boho Maxi Dress, PRETTYGARDEN Women's Loose Solid Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Stretchy Long Romper Jumpsuit, and CUPSHE One Piece Swimsuit for Women Bathing Suit
The 15 Best Clothing Brands on Amazon, According to Editors & Influencers
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Amazon White Sneakers Deal Roundup
White Sneakers From Brands Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are Up to 58% Off at Amazon
Woman Sitting on Floor in Comfortable Bra
The Summer-Perfect Bra Amazon Shoppers Say “Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing” Is Now Just $25
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
Designer Outlet Deal Roundup
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Launched a Major Fourth of July Sale With Deals Up to 82% Off
Platform Sandals
Run, Don’t Walk: Platform Sandals Are on Sale Starting at $11 at Amazon
Westman Atelier Complexion Drops
My Favorite Skin Tint From a Luxe Martha Stewart- and Jennifer Garner-Used Brand Is (Finally) On Sale
Amazon Flattering Swimsuit
This Best-Selling Bikini Is on Sale for Just $12, and Amazon Shoppers Call It a Major “Confidence Booster”
Celeb-Worn Comfortable New Balance Sneakers
Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber Wear Are on Sale Starting at $50
Jennifer Garnerâs âFavoriteâ Drugstore Retinol
Jennifer Garner’s “Favorite” Drugstore Retinol Is on Sale for 59% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day
Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Alo Yoga Sale
The Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale Starting at $35