Target's Summer Sale Is Here With Flattering Swimsuits, Comfy Sandals, and Glowy Skincare for Up to 50% Off

If your sandal lineup is missing a comfy option, your dress selection is feeling a tad lackluster, or your skincare regimen needs hydrating products to counteract all the sun you’ve been getting, then Target’s early Circle Week deals have come at the right time.

At this very moment, we’re approaching some of the summer’s most highly anticipated sales of the year, and one you absolutely don’t want to miss is Target’s Circle Week Event. While the sale officially starts July 9 and runs through July 15, there are already impressive fashion and skincare deals up to 50 percent off you can shop right now ahead of time.

Shopping sales can be intimidating, so we did the legwork for you and found flattering wedding guest-ready dresses, comfy and supportive swimsuits, cushioned slip-on sandals, and anti-aging skincare deals you won’t want to pass up. Our must-have picks from Target will fulfill your shopping checklist and then some.

Best Dress Deals

Target

A flowy and flattering dress is a summer closet staple. While we love a good pair of denim jeans or shorts, nothing beats the freedom of an airy dress that can be worn to all of your warm-weather outings. Target already has several discounted styles, including this V-neck smocked mini dress available in six summery hues like pink, green, and white. For a silhouette with a longer hemline, opt for a midi dress like this smocked floral style that one shopper called “flattering” and another reviewer described as a great ensemble for a “wedding or brunch,” praising the fabric for being lightweight and cool enough to wear outside in the summer heat.

Best Swim Deals

Target

If you plan on spending most of the summer soaking up as much sun as possible, then a comfy swimsuit is a necessity. This Anne Cole square neck one-piece features a “soft yet supportive material,” as mentioned by one shopper, that “fits great” and is “comfortable to wear all day at the beach.” Plus, several reviewers raved about the suit’s flattering fit. If you prefer swim separates, this underwire bikini top from Lands’ End offers “nice coverage,” according to one reviewer, and another said it gave them “the support [they] wanted” in a swim top.

Best Sandal Deals

Target

Who needs sneakers in the summer when you can let your feet actually breathe while simultaneously showing off your newly pedicured toes? Target’s sandal sale includes these “go-with-anything” puffy slides, as one shopper described them, and also added that they’re “perfect for summer” thanks to their comfy cushioned soles. If you’re attending any outdoor weddings soon, these lace-up espadrille wedges are currently 25 percent off. One reviewer is looking forward to purchasing the style in more colors after raving about how “cute and comfortable” they are.

Best Skincare Deals

Target

Finding the right skincare products to tackle your specific skin concerns can be pricey, making Target’s numerous skincare deals all the more enticing, like this Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. It’s $71 off and has over 800 five-star reviews praising the lightweight, anti-aging moisturizer as “worth every penny.” One 60-year-old shopper called it “the best [moisurizer they] have ever used.” This Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment is also on sale and uses activated charcoal to rid the skin of blackheads and reduce pores for a more balanced complexion.