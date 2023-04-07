Taraji P. Henson Paired an Octopus Dress With the Tallest Platform Boots

The Little Mermaid remake isn't out just yet, but Taraji P. Henson's octopus-inspired dress may just have Disney re-thinking its casting for Ursula. Henson arrived at yesterday's taping of The View in New York City in a grey dress with statement-making sleeves, though they were draped across the skirt of the mididress, not on her actual arms. Instead, she added a pair of bronze gloves to the look and added sky-high purple boots to finish it all off — the ensemble was a full look from Marc Jacobs, courtesy of Henson's stylist Jason Rembert.

The sculptural, fuzzy dress walked Jacobs's Fall 2023 runway presentation but Henson's real-world look showed off the dress's movement as she swung the sleeves around. Kudos to the Golden Globe and SAG Award-winning actress for being able to maneuver in the sky-high boots, too. To finish off the look, Henson wore her short hair parted down the middle and flipped the ends of her bob in to create a sculptural shape to mimic the curves of the dress.

Getty Images

Henson will make her Abbott Elementary debut next week, according to Entertainment Tonight. She's set to play Janine Teague's (played by Quinta Brunson) mother.



"I hope y'all know y'all have the greatest teacher in the world," Henson, whose character is named Vanetta, tells Janine's class, whom she refers to as "my baby's babies." "You wanna know how I know? Because she learned from the best! Me."

And the show is racking up guest stars left and right. The Bear's Ayo Edebiri also appeared on the ABC sitcom as Janine's sister, Ayesha.

