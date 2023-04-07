Taraji P. Henson Paired an Octopus Dress With the Tallest Platform Boots

A statement sleeve, to say the least.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 @ 11:41AM
Taraji P Henson Marc Jacobs
Photo:

Getty Images

The Little Mermaid remake isn't out just yet, but Taraji P. Henson's octopus-inspired dress may just have Disney re-thinking its casting for Ursula. Henson arrived at yesterday's taping of The View in New York City in a grey dress with statement-making sleeves, though they were draped across the skirt of the mididress, not on her actual arms. Instead, she added a pair of bronze gloves to the look and added sky-high purple boots to finish it all off — the ensemble was a full look from Marc Jacobs, courtesy of Henson's stylist Jason Rembert.

The sculptural, fuzzy dress walked Jacobs's Fall 2023 runway presentation but Henson's real-world look showed off the dress's movement as she swung the sleeves around. Kudos to the Golden Globe and SAG Award-winning actress for being able to maneuver in the sky-high boots, too. To finish off the look, Henson wore her short hair parted down the middle and flipped the ends of her bob in to create a sculptural shape to mimic the curves of the dress.

Taraji P Henson Marc Jacobs

Getty Images

Henson will make her Abbott Elementary debut next week, according to Entertainment Tonight. She's set to play Janine Teague's (played by Quinta Brunson) mother.

"I hope y'all know y'all have the greatest teacher in the world," Henson, whose character is named Vanetta, tells Janine's class, whom she refers to as "my baby's babies." "You wanna know how I know? Because she learned from the best! Me."

And the show is racking up guest stars left and right. The Bear's Ayo Edebiri also appeared on the ABC sitcom as Janine's sister, Ayesha.

Related Articles
rita ora leather miniskirt instagram
Rita Ora’s Itty-Bitty Leather Miniskirt Was Covered In Flames
Kelly Ripa Mary Janes
Kelly Ripa’s $1,100 Heels Aren’t Your Average Mary Janes
Emma Roberts Shoe Event
Emma Roberts Layered a Simple Tank Under a Corseted Minidress
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Casual Errand-Running Look Included a Bra Top and Sneakers
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore the Blingiest Corset With the Perfect Pair of Pants
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Easiest Spring Outfit to the Grocery Store
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Paired an Itty-Bitty Yellow Bikini With a Trucker Hat
Anne Hathaway Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo Opening
Anne Hathaway Looked Like an Actual Gemstone in Her Majestic Purple Minidress and Matching Sky-High Platforms
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Leopard String Bikini With a Turquoise Blue Bucket Hat
Barbie Ferreira WIF oscar pre-party
Barbie Ferreira Is Opening Up About Why She Left ‘Euphoria’ for the First Time
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway and Her Blingy Black Minidress Are the Newest Faces of the Versace Icons Collection
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Sported a White Cut-Out Wetsuit While Swimming in Yucatán
Shania Twain
Shania Twain Wore a Sheer Butterfly Dress with Hip Cutouts to the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy Wore Princess Peach's Signature Pink Racing Suit on the Red Carpet
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Just Brought Color-Block Dressing to the Gym
NEWS: Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle