Hailey Bieber "Loves" This Foolproof Self Tanner From a Brand Kelly Ripa Uses, and It's on Rare Sale

In my youth, I’d spend the majority of my summer days sunbathing in an effort to get a “base tan” that would last through the winter. This was, of course, before I knew about the damaging effects of UV exposure. The alternative today is the same as it was back then, a fake tan, but newer formulas are foolproof and natural as opposed to the orange-looking ones that defined the early 2000s. A great option is Tan-Luxe’s 20 percent-off The Water hydrating self-tanner, which Hailey Bieber uses.

The Water is a customizable and buildable bronzing product that comes in two shades: light/medium and medium/dark. In a ‘get ready with me’ video last year, the Rhode founder said she “really loves” using The Water “to give [her] face that little bit of glow.” “I spray it, rub it in, and wait for it to dry, and then I put my skincare on top. I go to sleep, and wake up with a nice little glow,” she said.

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $48); amazon.com

There are a few things that set The Water apart from other self-tanning options on the market. First, the brand is also used by Kelly Ripa, who’s a fan of The Face-Illuminating Self-Tan Drops. The formula is easy to apply and transfer-proof, meaning it won’t come off and stain your clothes or bed sheets. Plus, it has brightening, hydrating, and skin-soothing skincare benefits thanks to antioxidants, aloe vera, and vitamins C and E.

Bieber’s glowing and tanned complexion is a convincing enough argument for The Water, but it doesn’t hurt that shoppers are similarly enthusiastic. One five-star reviewer said it gives them an “authentic-looking” tan. Another shopper agreed that they often get asked where they were vacationing thanks to their “even and natural-looking” tan. A final happy shopper said “The Water is super easy to use and completely streak-free… It is buildable and does not look orange at all, even on very pale skin.”

Head to Amazon to shop Bieber’s go-to Tan-Luxe’s The Water while it’s on a rare sale.

