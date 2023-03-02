Tan France Says You’re Going to See These 5 Spring Trends Everywhere This Year

Including a designer shade of green and a supermodel-loved style staple.

Published on March 2, 2023

The weather in Los Angeles has been unseasonably drab — cold temps (well, LA cold) and a constant drum of rain — so when I got the opportunity to speak with Queer Eye and Next in Fashion’s Tan France, it’s no surprise that spring fashion was on my mind. Sitting in the same wintery combo I wear almost daily (AKA, a sweater and sweatpants), I was looking for some warm-weather inspiration when he reminded me that “spring is not summer.” “You need outerwear,” he says, advising that the season’s biggest hack is layering. “Wear layers that look good [separate and together] so no matter how many layers you take off, it’s still a complete outfit.”

As for what exactly to layer this spring, the designer and TV personality anticipates five trends dominating the upcoming months, some of which we’ve already been seeing: Tapered jeans (France says he “can’t do wide-legged totality”), oversized suiting, duster coats, a supermodel-approved shoe pairing, and a designer shade of green.

Per Tan’s expert advice, we found eight pieces you can grab at Amazon to start incorporating his spring recommendations into your wardrobe today, with prices starting at just $11:

Tapered Jeans

Wide-leg jeans dominated 2022, a staple among celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid, but France indicated he’s ready for something new. “If you’re wearing a wide-leg, you’re making a choice to alter your proportions and make yourself look shorter. Whereas when there’s even just the slightest bit of a taper… legs look slightly longer,” he explains.

At Amazon, you can try the style for just $40 with Lee’s Relaxed Fit Tapered-Leg Jeans, which are available in three washes, including two shades of blue and black, and have a comfy elastic waistband. Shoppers shared France’s sentiment, with many impressed by the flattering nature of the style. “I like my jeans with a little room but yet still flattering to the form,” one customer wrote. “These pants are a winner on all those fronts.” 

Lee Women's Relaxed-fit Side Elastic Tapered-leg Jean

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Designer Green

“As far as colors go: Green,” France tells me, explaining that though we’ve seen various shades of the color across a number of runways, there’s one shade in particular that caught his eye, which he’s deemed “Miu Miu green.” “It’s almost like a hybrid of a forest green and a neon — it’s got a yellow-y tint to it, it’s lovely.” 

I don’t exactly don’t have Miu Miu money (though if I did, these green loafers would definitely be in my cart), so I’m instead looking towards grabbing a few sweaters (remember, we’re layering!) in the trendy shade. This cardigan from the Copenhagen brand Baum Und Pferdgarten, though still a bit of a splurge, features pretty glass-embellished buttons that look like emeralds and slightly oversized puff sleeves. But if you’re looking for a cheaper way to incorporate the color into your wardrobe, you can grab this lightweight Amazon Essentials sweater that has over 2,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s “perfect for spring.”

BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN Women's Cleo Sweater

Shop now: $249; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Soft Touch Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $31); amazon.com

Duster Coats

Tan stressed the importance of outerwear in spring because, even if you don’t want to admit it, mornings and nights will remain chilly. To differentiate from winter dressing, where outerwear is more about utility than style, he recommends making “your outerwear piece a statement piece,” pitching a duster as the season’s must-have coat. 

I recommend grabbing this sweater coat version from Anrabess, a shopper-loved Amazon brand. This knit coat is available in six colors, including classics like black and brown, as well as more playful, spring-ready shades like a blue-green and a light, ballerina-inspired pink. Many shoppers love the material, describing it as, “warm and cozy,” and also note that it “holds its shape well” without wrinkling.

ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve Open Front Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $33 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Loafers and Socks

We’ve seen Gigi Hadid make loafers and a tube sock her go-to footwear combo, so I wasn’t shocked to hear that her Next in Fashion co-host said that he’s “obsessed” with the trend. Right now, you can grab a platform version of the shoe of the moment on sale from the brand Franco Sarto (who also happens to make my favorite chunky heels). The loafer is made of 100 percent leather and is available in 18 different color styles; personally, I love a timeless black or burgundy, but if you’re looking to go a little more Gigi Hadid, grab it in leopard print and pair it with a classic white tube sock.

Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Loafer

Amazon

Shop now: $79 (Originally $120); amazon.com 

Hanes Women's 10-Pair Value Pack Crew Socks

Amazon

Shop now: $11; amazon.com

Oversized Suiting

Last but not least, France says he’s “loving” oversized suiting, crediting designer brand LGN for his obsession. For an affordable take on this fashion-favorite, you can grab this oversized blazer from Amazon brand The Drop. Shoppers note that despite the oversized fit, the blazer isn’t “boxy,” making “your body appear longer” and providing an overall “polished look.” Grab a pair of the site’s best-selling flowy trousers — which come in 32 colors — to match, and you’ve got yourself a trendy suit for under $115.

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

Amazon

Shop now: $54–$75 (Originally $75); amazon.com  

Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

In case you wanted to pick France’s brain yourself (I can personally say, my closet is thankful), he’s partnered with Starbucks to give you the opportunity to win a virtual coffee date — in the meantime, might as well put together an outfit he’ll approve of.

