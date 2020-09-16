Sarah Jessica Parker’s Shoes From the 1999 Emmys Seem Weirdly Familiar
She's still wearing similar designs in 2020.
Kerry Washington Just Won Her First Emmy Award
It's about time.
Brad Pitt Might Win an Emmy for His Portrayal of Dr. Fauci
You know what? ... Yes.
The 2020 Emmy Awards Nominations Are In
Things are a little different, to say the least.
Mindy Kaling Said the TV Academy Singled Her Out for Emmy Consideration
She says that she fought for producer eligibility.
This Is Why Gwyneth Paltrow Walked the Way She Did at the Emmys
The Goop founder said she thought she "looked pretty normal."