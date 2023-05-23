I Tried This Ultra-Flattering, Sculpting Swimsuit, and Now I Never Want to Wear Anything Else

The shapewear-like swimsuit smooths and still feels comfortable.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on May 23, 2023 @ 10:00PM

This Shaping Swimsuit That Smooths and Sculpts Is the Only Thing You Need to Cop This Summer
Growing up, I spent every summer in the pool. Naturally, I had to have the ideal swimsuit to rise to the occasion, and that standard seeped into adulthood. Now, I’m constantly on the hunt for the trendiest swimwear on the market, and TA3’s Zippy suit is just that.

TA3 Swim is a brand that believes we should all feel confident in a swimsuit. The solution? Swimwear that cinches the waist by mimicking shapewear. This is made possible through sculpting fabric that gives you your best summer look yet — and the Zippy made the top of my list.

TA3 ZIPPY

Ta3

Shop now: $178; ta3swim.com

The Zippy is a full-coverage one-piece that features a low-cut leg, removable bust pads, and a supportive shelf bra. The lace-up back helps snatch the waist while the adjustable straps allow you to find your ideal fit. But the magic is in the fabric; the patent-pending material resembles that of a high-end sports bra, including lightweight, compression construction that lifts and smooths. Secret shaping panels also enhance your natural curves while still fitting comfortably on the body. What’s more is the suit comes in both short and long silhouettes and XS to 4X sizing, which allows you to find your most ideal fit. 

I put the swimsuit’s extravagant claims to the test last year in Palm Springs, seeing if it lived up to the hype — and, boy, did it ever. The ensemble fit my frame like a glove, showing off an hourglass figure I didn’t even know I had; it was like swimsuit magic. While the Zippy flattered my silhouette to a T, it didn’t feel too tight or stiff, giving me the freedom to jump into the pool, run around the yard, and not worry if something was going to slip off. The zip-up design also made the piece easy to put on and take off, which is great for those pool day bathroom breaks. 

I was also head-over-heels for the suit’s sheer mesh details that added a sexy touch to the otherwise basic black design. I’m even tempted to wear the swimwear as a bodysuit, as the opaque finish lends itself to multi-use styling. My plan is to throw on some skinny jeans (yes, skinny jeans) and strappy black heels for a summer dinner. Even better, I foresee myself throwing this little number into my future carry-on suitcase, as it’s great for minimal-yet-versatile packing, making it my favorite suit yet

But TA3 Swim offers more than just the single black Zippy. The iconic brand is home to tons of styles, like the fan-favorite Plungey, brand new Sleeveless Surfy, conservative Skirty, and oh-so-classy Lifty. Some of these styles even come in vibrant, fun hues such as electric pink, army green, and black and magenta color-blocking. Needless to say, there’s something for everyone — especially when each one poses the same great characteristics of my go-to Zippy.

TA3 PLUNGEY

Ta3

Shop now: $178; ta3swim.com

TA3 LACEY

Ta3

Shop now: $158; ta3swim.com

Shop the tried-and-true Zippy here, and discover all TA3 Swim pieces on the brand’s site. You’ll never reach for another swimwear brand again.   

