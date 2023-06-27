The Famous Amazon Leggings With a Secret Flattering Feature Are 41% Off

Some say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but to that, I’d like to throw in a new adage: I wholeheartedly believe that leggings are a girl’s best friend, and I’d gladly debate with anyone about that.

Sure, diamonds, glitter, sparkle obviously make you feel like a million bucks, but leggings provide comfort, support, and versatility, benefits that simply outshine that of a sparkly diamond. And while yes, the leggings options out there are about as vast as it gets — in fact, a quick Google search will yield about about 453 million results — some of the best, most underrated styles are available on Amazon, with the best-selling, famous Syrinx pair that shoppers keep re-purchasing because they’re that good, on sale ahead of Prime Day for just $10. Um, I’ll take four pairs, please.

Leggings can range so much. Some are good, some are great, and some are straight-up incredible, and this particular pair easily falls into the latter category. The Syrinx leggings hit it on the nail for many reasons, first and foremost being that ultra-soft fabric made from a stretchy yet compressive polyester-blend fabric, plus spandex, for easy, move-with-your wear. In fact, shoppers rave that they really feel like “second skin,” which is perhaps the biggest testament to their comfort.

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $17); amazon.com

Comfort level aside, they’re also incredibly flattering, which is something you absolutely want in a pair of leggings. The spandex offers a compressive hold, but these leggings are also designed with a flattering design secret: a wide, elastic waistband that offers just the right amount of tummy control for a snatched waist. In fact, heed this reviewer's advice about what a pair of ultra-flattering leggings like this can do: “These are the most comfortable leggings I have ever tried on. I feel snatched! Definitely got a good confidence boost.”

Other shopper’s have crowned the leggings “the best” they've ever had, “ plus many note that these are not see-through, extremely lightweight, which is essential for the summer months, and hold you in without feeling like you’re being overly squeezed or confined. Love! No wonder they have more than 28,000 five-star ratings.

These number one best-selling leggings, which usually cost $17, are now just $10 ahead of Prime Day, and if there’s one piece of advice I can give you, it’s this: Do your shopping ahead of Amazon’s biggest shopping day of the year because things will sell out fast. And these will certainly sell out.

Shop the $10 leggings here.