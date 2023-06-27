The Famous Amazon Leggings With a Secret Flattering Feature Are 41% Off

One shopper said they’re so comfortable, they feel like a second skin.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

High Waisted Leggings for Women
Photo:

Amazon

Some say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but to that, I’d like to throw in a new adage: I wholeheartedly believe that leggings are a girl’s best friend, and I’d gladly debate with anyone about that. 

Sure, diamonds, glitter, sparkle obviously make you feel like a million bucks, but leggings provide comfort, support, and versatility, benefits that simply outshine that of a sparkly diamond. And while yes, the leggings options out there are about as vast as it gets — in fact, a quick Google search will yield about about 453 million results — some of the best, most underrated styles are available on Amazon, with the best-selling, famous Syrinx pair that shoppers keep re-purchasing because they’re that good, on sale ahead of Prime Day for just $10. Um, I’ll take four pairs, please. 

Leggings can range so much. Some are good, some are great, and some are straight-up incredible, and this particular pair easily falls into the latter category. The Syrinx leggings hit it on the nail for many reasons, first and foremost being that ultra-soft fabric made from a stretchy yet compressive polyester-blend fabric, plus spandex, for easy, move-with-your wear. In fact, shoppers rave that they really feel like “second skin,” which is perhaps the biggest testament to their comfort.

Syrinx High Waisted Leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $17); amazon.com

Comfort level aside, they’re also incredibly flattering, which is something you absolutely want in a pair of leggings. The spandex offers a compressive hold, but these leggings are also designed with a flattering design secret: a wide, elastic waistband that offers just the right amount of tummy control for a snatched waist. In fact, heed this reviewer's advice about what a pair of ultra-flattering leggings like this can do: “These are the most comfortable leggings I have ever tried on. I feel snatched! Definitely got a good confidence boost.”

Other shopper’s have crowned the leggings “the best” they've ever had, “ plus many note that these are not see-through, extremely lightweight, which is essential for the summer months, and hold you in without feeling like you’re being overly squeezed or confined. Love! No wonder they have more than 28,000 five-star ratings. 

These number one best-selling leggings, which usually cost $17, are now just $10 ahead of Prime Day, and if there’s one piece of advice I can give you, it’s this: Do your shopping ahead of Amazon’s biggest shopping day of the year because things will sell out fast. And these will certainly sell out. 

Shop the $10 leggings here.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Wearing the ‘It’ Bag of Summer, and We Found Similar Styles From $41
Beyonce Renaissance Tour Manicure
Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ Tour Manicure Is My Favorite Practical Take on the Flashy Trend Taking Over 2023
Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push up One Piece Swimsuits
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Most Flattering One-Piece” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Worn — and It’s Up to 64% Off
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Wearing the ‘It’ Bag of Summer, and We Found Similar Styles From $41
Beyonce Renaissance Tour Manicure
Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ Tour Manicure Is My Favorite Practical Take on the Flashy Trend Taking Over 2023
Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push up One Piece Swimsuits
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Most Flattering One-Piece” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Worn — and It’s Up to 64% Off
Jason Moisturizing Creme
Shoppers Praise This Now-$8 Body Lotion for Flattening Scars and "Smoothing Out Wrinkles"
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Elevated a Pair of Basic Black Leggings With a Well-Tailored Blazer
Amazon Yoga Leggings
Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling, Now-$23 Leggings Are So Comfy, They Feel Like "Wearing Nothing"
Platform Flip Flops
I Wore Platform Flip-Flops Every Day in the Early 2000s, and Now I'm Adding This Comfy $20 Pair to My Cart
Amazon Look-a-like Sandals
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Celebrities Keep Wearing This Practical Summer Sandal
Amazon Beach Coverups
Amazon Has 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups for Summer, and These 8 Stylish Options Are Up to 44% Off
Amazon Summer Blouses
There’s a Dizzying Amount of Summer Blouses on Sale at Amazon Right Now — These Are the 10 Best Under $30
Amazon Straw Bag
Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Woven Tote Bag That "Looks Expensive" but Is Just $20
Early One-Off Deal: Body Care Product (Lotion, Exfoliant, etc.) KP scrub
Shoppers Say Their Bumpy Skin Is “Smooth for the First Time in Years” Thanks to This $19 Body Scrub
Comfortable Amazon Bra
75-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Comfortably Wear This Smoothing Bra "All Day" — and It's 68% Off
Amazon Asics Gel Excite 9 Sneaker Deal
These Supportive, Nurse-Approved Sneakers From a Supermodel-Loved Brand Are on Sale for $49 at Amazon
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon for All Your Summer Needs
The 19 Best Swimsuits on Amazon for All Your Summer Needs
Comfy Sandals Fashion Item Under $50
Amazon Discounted Thousands of Comfortable Sandals Ahead of Prime Day, and These Are the 10 Best for Under $50