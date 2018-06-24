The Outnet Sale Has the Best Designer Deals You'll See All Weekend

If you’re looking to score big on your favorite designers, now is the time to hit up the online luxury outlet, TheOutnet.com. From now through Sunday, July 8th, you can shop its epic summer clearance sale early before it officially kicks off next week! With early access you can choose items from over 4,000 designer items including styles from Diane von Furstenberg, Prada, Chloé, Alexander Wang, Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann and more, all for up to 85 percent off when you take an extra 50 percent with the special promo code “FIRSTLOOK” at checkout.

Amazing, right? We know.

You can find everything from dresses and tops to jumpsuits and jeans but you have to act fast – the hottest items are already selling out and every minute counts towards scoring your favorite designer pieces.

We’ve already added a few must-have styles to our shopping carts, such as a Diane von Furstenberg printed maxi dress and a pair of summer-ready Tabitha Simmons multicolored block heel sandals. Scroll down to check out these and more designer deals we’re scooping up before they’re gone.

Printed Maxi Dress

This gorgeous printed silk-chiffon maxi dress is a perfect piece to wear on a date or to a special occasion (hello, wedding season!). Just add a pretty pair of statement earrings and lace-up heels and you’re all set!

Buy It! Diane von Furstenberg dress, $177 (orig. $845); theoutnet.com

Colorful Block Heel Sandals

Colorful and ultra-chic? These Tabitha Simmons sandals with tie detail at the ankle are a must-have for the summer season.

Buy It! Tabitha Simmons sandals, $127 (orig. $845); theoutnet.com

Paneled Ribbed Maxi Skirt

Pair this pretty paneled ribbed maxi skirt with everything from your white t-shirt on the weekend, a voluminous blouse for the office or rock it with a sexy crop top for your next date night.

Buy It! Sonia Rykiel skirt, $192 (orig. $980); theoutnet.com

Light Pink Bucket Bag

This gorgeous pink Alexander Wang bag is the perfect leather handbag for summer. The silver hardware is a fun contrast to the light pink leather and the bucket bag silhouette is totally on trend.

Buy It! Alexander Wang Bucket Bag, $179 (orig. $795); theoutnet.com

Magenta Slip Dress

This magenta slip dress with a deep v-neck already has us planning our next warm weather soireé.

Buy It! Haider Ackermann Slip Dress, $392 (orig. $2,305); theoutnet.com

What designer deals are you scoring from The Outnet? Comment below and let us know!