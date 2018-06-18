Meghan Markle's Go-to Comfy Heel Designer Also Makes the Perfect White Sneaker

Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, is well on her way to becoming a royal fashion icon, just like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Of course we all love her sophisticated style when it comes to dressing up for fancy events like her own royal wedding or traveling with the Queen, but we also love Meghan for her down-to-earth, “California cool” look as well.

Case in point: Thursday, when we saw the Duchess step off the train in Cheshire, England for a visit with her new grandmother-in-law in a gorgeous Givenchy sheath dress paired with a slim black belt and matching black pumps by designer Sarah Flint.

To buy: sarahflint.com, $355

Those shoes, Flint's site explains, are more comfortable than they look thanks to arch support, extra foot bed padding, a wider toe box, and a rubber sole "for grip, comfort and longevity." A steel rod in the center of the heel also promises "durability and security."

So yeah, it's no wonder these have become Meghan's go-to heels for style and comfort.

And, to make these shoes even cooler, they are a part of Flint’s “Perfect” collection, which also comes with a pair of white sneakers we simply know the Duchess will love.

To buy: sarahflint.com, $265

Those kicks, Flint’s site explained, are a white leather sneaker made with “soft deerskin leather upper, fully leather lined, leather covered insole with arch support, full rubber sole, and silver grommets.” They retail for $265.

For real, this isn’t us just projecting Meghan’s love onto a sneaker. As the world knows, the Duchess is a huge fan of white kicks, specifically the Reebok Classic Leather white sneaker, which retail for $75.

To buy: amazon.com, $75

Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan was spotted wearing them everywhere from yoga to brunch. But now that she’s a royal, she may want to up the ante with the perfect kick above. Either way, we’ll still love her style.