How Meghan Markle Is Working Out to Prepare for the Royal Wedding

ICYMI, it's T-minus nine days until the royal wedding, and Meghan Markle seems to have a foolproof plan in place. Vanity Fair has laid out all the details of how Markle will prepare between now and then, from fittings to facials. Based on the report, she's making her wellness a priority RN. (Related: Let Meghan Markle Show You How to Eat Healthy While Traveling)

Markle is a known Pilates and yoga lover (see: Meghan Markle's Go-To Workout Is Really Intense), and she's been fitting in some time for both in the lead-up to the wedding. Markle has been working out at the Kensington Palace and doing Pilates at Heartcore, reports Vanity Fair. Along with straight-up reformer classes, Heartcore offers hybrid classes that combine a reformer with kettlebells or spinning.

Markle seems to be taking a self-care approach over a "shedding for the wedding" mentality, which we fully back. She's been practicing morning yoga and meditation, "doing regular exercise as a way of beating the stress," and unwinding with the occasional glass of red, according to VF. Her attention to self-care is probably much needed right about now since a royal wedding has got to be even more of a stress fest than civilian nuptials. (Next up: Meghan Markle Wrote a Powerful Essay About the Exact Moment She Learned She Was "Enough")