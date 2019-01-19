Here's Why Meghan Markle Could Return to the Stage 

Meghan Markle could use her new royal role — recently handed down from Queen Elizabeth — to land back in show business.

That’s the opinion of leading royal historian Robert Lacey, who says Meghan’s new patronage of the National Theatre — among four key causes and organizations she’ll be backing as Duchess of Sussex — presents fascinating opportunities for the former Suits star.

It “is a canny and shrewd [assignment] on the Queen’s part,” Lacey, a consultant for the Netflix smash The Crown, says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “If Meghan is ever missing the excitement of acting, this will put her back in touch with show business in a very creative way. It is tailor-made for her and she will throw herself into it.”

He believes the royal mom-to-be, 37, might even take an active part at some point: “I can see her getting involved with productions or even directing something.”

Could she even return to acting? “It’s not out of the question that we’d see a member of the royal family performing on the stage of the National Theatre one day.”

The National Theatre is a gritty space on the previously-unfashionable South Bank of the River Thames. “The National Theatre has quite a radical record of tackling the difficult social issues of the moment and for innovating new plays and productions — so that might be an area where she might add her influence,” Lacey adds.

