Meghan Markle's "Close" Aide Is Leaving Her Post — Here's What We Know

Meghan Markle is losing her trusted aide Amy Pickerill.

The parting — said by a close source to be “amicable” — will happen after Meghan gives birth to her first baby with husband Prince Harry, as Pickerill is staying to help the couple until after that important time.

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, are still hoping to move into their new home at Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage before welcoming their child in late April.

After leaving her position as Meghan’s assistant private secretary, Pickerill plans to move abroad, PEOPLE confirms.

“They will stay in touch and Amy will remain as a personal adviser to her in the longer term. They are very close,” a source adds. “It is very amicable.”

Pickerill, who started her career at Kensington Palace as a press spokesperson, has been “instrumental in helping the duchess adjust to her new life in the U.K.,” the source says.

As Meghan’s first dedicated palace staffer, Pickerill was closely involved in setting up the charity cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook — which Meghan helped create.

She was alongside Meghan at the International Women’s Day event in London on Friday and will join her at the Commonwealth events in London on Monday.

“They have worked together for a while now and are close,” the source adds.

News of Pickerill’s departure comes about three months after PEOPLE learned that Meghan and Harry were also losing trusted aide Samantha Cohen.

Cohen, who became the couple’s private secretary/chief of staff last summer, is set to leave the position once a replacement is found.

Australia-born Cohen, a mom of three, was Queen Elizabeth’s assistant private secretary and a former press spokeswoman for the monarch.

Her knowledge of the Commonwealth was key in helping advise the couple in their duties in that area on behalf of the Queen. (Harry has been appointed the Youth Ambassador to the family of 53 nations loosely linked to the U.K.) Cohen also helped shepherd the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tour Down Under in October.

Even before the pair’s royal wedding last May, Cohen had already been helping Meghan with protocol at events like April’s Commonwealth meeting to “deftly” manage her new situation in the royal world, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Cohen was also tasked with helping to establish a path forward for the former Suits star, who “needs to carve out a role that she is happy with or she will go crazy,” said the insider.

With senior appointees often taking a long time to get into their new post, Cohen could still be in the position until late 2019.

