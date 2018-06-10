Kim Kardashian Threw Kanye West a Kanye-Themed Birthday Party

Kanye West worked his smile muscles as he celebrated his 41st birthday surrounded by friends, family and a whole lot of magic tricks!

One day after the musician’s actual birthday, West celebrated his big day at a fun-filled bash alongside his wife Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

While guests had plenty of time to groove to West’s latest tunes, which could be heard playing throughout the party, the night’s entertainment was provided by master mentalist Lior Suchard.

“So we have Lior here all the way from Tel Aviv who is a mentalist,” Kardashian West, 37, said in a video posted on her Instagram Story.

“Look, watch this,” she continued, as the mentalist made a pair of glasses placed in front of West suddenly flip over.

Astounded by the trick, Kardashian West replied, “This is crazy.”

Agreeing, West remarked, “Cray, Lior.”

Throughout the party, Surchard performed many tricks, and at one point even invited Jenner, 22, to participate in one of the evening’s performances.

While taking a break from his entertainment duties, Surchard also shared a photograph alongside the KarJenner sisters.

“Thinking…celebrating ….and reading positive thoughts with @kimkardashian @kendalljenner@kourtneykardash,” he captioned the image.

West was all smiles throughout the party, as Kardashian West snapped a few photos of her husband posing alongside his invited guests, which included musicians Pusha T and Kid Cudi, both of whom have recently worked with the birthday boy.

West produced Pusha T’s latest album DAYTONA and on Friday, he released a joint album with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghosts.

The party was also filled with a handful of Kanye-themed confections and refreshments, including cookies and drinks with the musician’s face on them and a birthday cake that was reminiscent of the mountains of Wyoming that he featured on his Ye album art.

Kardashian West previously celebrated her husband’s big day by sharing a touching message on Instagram alongside a picture of West holding their 4½-month-old daughter Chicago in his lap.

“Happy Birthday babe!!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you ”

Along with celebrating his birthday, West has been busy with the recent release of his new album Ye, which has already garnered over 100 million streams worldwide, while reaching No. 1 album status on iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music in multiple countries.