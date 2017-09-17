I Buy This Gift for Everyone I Know—and They All Love It

In case you haven’t heard of Kendra Scott, it’s an Austin, Texas-born jewelry store known for designing authentic, affordable gemstone jewelry with just a touch of Southern charm. While I’d prefer not to disclose exactly how many items I own (it’s embarrassing how much I’ve collected), I will tell you that I do own multiple Elisa druzy necklaces because they offer just the right amount of glam for everyday wear.

Almost every friend who has seen my Elisa bought one the second their paycheck dropped in the bank. If they didn’t, I bought it for them. They are all still obsessed to this day. Here’s why: The beauty of the colorful and charitable brand is that it hits a middle price point (this necklace retails for $65), so it’s a little piece of affordable luxury that doesn’t come with buyer’s remorse—especially because you’re going to get your money’s worth.

The Elisa comes in multiple colors (choose from colored stones, mother-of-pearl, glass, onyx, magnesite, or Kyocera opal), plus you can customize online or in-store in just minutes. Gift wrapping is free, too. (Score—one less thing to worry about!)

I'm not the only one to take notice of the pretty pieces—Bachelor contestants have been seen showing off their Kendra Scott pieces on and off the screen, and Simone Biles donned one on Dancing With the Stars. There’s also a long list of other celebs, including Taylor Swift (she snapped a selfie wearing the rose gold version in Australia), who can’t get enough of the gemstones.

So what are you waiting for? Pick one up for yourself, and then prepare to thank us when you finish your holiday shopping extra early this year.