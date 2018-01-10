Jennifer Lopez Wears the Same $1,340 Crystal-Covered Gucci Socks as Rihanna

Winter usually means choosing comfortable, warm boots over cute heels, but leave it to the stars to come up with a solution to chilly toes in their favorite stilettos: socks with heels. Of course, old white gym socks aren’t quite up to the challenge—and if we’re following Jennifer Lopez's lead, the look comes with quite the price tag.

The 48-year-old triple threat models an ice-princess-esque look in her latest Instagram post, donning a cozy white turtleneck with a tulle skirt. But all the attention was on her feet, where she rocked Gucci knit socks featuring a crystal interlocking G pattern—not to mention a price tag of $1,340—with some strappy heels.

Even J.Lo was stoked about the footwear, captioning the shot, “I got a new pair of socks today… ” with the hashtag #guccigang.

If you’re feeling déjà vu, it’s likely because another music superstar recently pulled off the look with the same exact socks last month: Rihanna, whose Instagram consistently doubles as outfit inspiration, wore the crystal-covered stocking socks with white mules.

As opposed to Lopez’s winter fairytale look, Rihanna paired her feminine footwear with a basic black slipdress and oversized puffer jacket.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:20am PST

GanG A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 6, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Now that these Gucci socks have the seal of approval from two stars, you can bet they’ll be flying off the shelves despite the steep price tag.